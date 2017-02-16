Stockholm, February 16, 2017



INVISIO is pleased to invite press, investors and analysts to a conference call on February 24, 2017 at 11.00 CET where CEO Lars Højgård Hansen and CFO Thomas Larsson present the INVISIO 2016 full year and fourth quarter results.



The conference call, which will be held in English, will begin with a presentation of the interim results followed by a Q&A session.



The interim report will be published the same day at 8.30 a.m.



Phone number for the conference: To participate in the conference call, use the dial-in numbers below. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to facilitate a timely start.



Sweden: +46(0)8 5065 3937 Denmark: +4532 71 16 59 UK: +44(0)20 3427 1915 Germany: +49(0)69 2222 10622 France: +33(0)1 76 77 22 29



Confirmation code: 1655905



Webcast To follow the presentation via the web, please use this link: http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/pvi8hkzd



For additional information, please contact: Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO Communications Mobile: + 45 53 72 77 22 | E-mail: lhh@invisio.com



Tina Dackemark Lawesson, Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Mobile: + 45 53 72 7733 | E-mail: tdl@invisio.com



About INVISIO Communications AB (publ) INVISIO offers cutting-edge personal communication and hearing protection systems. The systems enable users to operate and communicate safely and clearly in all environments, even under extreme conditions, such as loud noise, heat, and underwater. INVISIO systems consist of headsets and advanced control units that interface to a wide range of communication devices. The systems provide hearing protection while maintaining the natural level of situational awareness. Customers are mainly from the public sector. Sales are made via a global network of partners and to some extent directly to end customers. INVISIO is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Additional information is available on the company's website, www.invisio.com.



