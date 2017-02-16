sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 16.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,118 Euro		+0,002
+1,72 %
WKN: A2APX1 ISIN: CA76156V1031 Ticker-Symbol: JL4L 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REWARDSTREAM SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
REWARDSTREAM SOLUTIONS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,117
0,126
09:12
0,113
0,126
09:05
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
REWARDSTREAM SOLUTIONS INC
REWARDSTREAM SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
REWARDSTREAM SOLUTIONS INC0,118+1,72 %