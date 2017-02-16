Sectra Tiger Approved for NATO SECRET

THE HAGUE, The Netherlands, Feb 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

NATO has approved the Dutch secure mobile phone Sectra Tiger/S 7401 for use at the NATO SECRET level. The solution thus meets the strict requirements on security imposed within the NATO organization for the communication of classified information. The solution has already been approved by the EU for use at the EU SECRET level. This means that two of the leading actors for international cooperation have now approved the solution, thus increasing the potential for secure pan-European dialog - for example, with respect to crisis preparedness.

The ability to transfer information quickly and securely, without the risk of eavesdropping, can be vitally important for authorities, defense organizations and critical societal functions. Sectra Tiger/S 7401 offers the highest level of protection against eavesdropping attacks, even from state actors, and is a unique solution that is approved for both mobile and fixed communication at the NATO SECRET security level.

Sectra Tiger/S 7401 was developed by Sectra under guidance from the Netherlands National Communications Security Agency (NL-NCSA). This approval confirms that the long and fruitful cooperation between Sectra and NL-NCSA meets the highest requirement for communication security.

Thanks to cooperation with customers and national security authorities in numerous countries, Sectra's various solutions for secure communications have now been delivered to more than half of the EU's member states, for national use and within the context of the EU and NATO. Users include government officials, officials in the diplomatic corps, decision-makers in defense and critical infrastructure, and military personnel in the field. Common to these is that they use security-approved products to communicate securely and that they have high demands on flexibility and mobility.

About Sectra Tiger/S 7401

The secure mobile phone Sectra Tiger/S 7401 is the top tier of an ecosystem of security-approved products for secure communications. The system also covers solutions for secure smartphone use and secure fixed telephony. By using Sectra Tiger Ecosystem, an organization can assign secure communication solutions based on an individual's communication and security requirements.

Sectra Tiger/S 7401 also enables secure communications between different security domains. This means a user can securely communicate with colleagues in NATO, the EU and their respective national networks, with a single telephone, which is unique in the crypto industry.

