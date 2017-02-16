A new series of headline events and leading speakers from the world of tech are being lined up to appear during London Tech Week 2017 according to the festival organisers. For the first time this year, London Tech Week will host a celebratory concert featuring the Oscar and Grammy Award winning composer, Hans Zimmer, the premier awards ceremony for Europe's hottest tech startups, The Europas, the UK's first professional drone race at Alexandra Palace and a VIP dinner hosted by London Tech Week in partnership with The Prince's Trust.

London Tech Week is Europe's largest festival of technology and will see hundreds of events across the city from 12-16th June, attracting over 40,000 visitors from all over the world.

New for 2017, SSE Arena Wembley will host London Tech Week's celebratory concert, featuring a live performance from Grammy and Oscar award winning film score composer, Hans Zimmer. As part of his global tour, Hans will incorporate the latest lighting and digital technology into his show to provide a striking visual concert experience.

Hans will be joined by his 15-piece studio band and choir to perform some of his most famous film score classics, including the Pirates of the Caribbean, The Lion King, Gladiator, Inception and a Dark Knight. Hans is a pioneer of technology and his method of integrating electronic music with traditional orchestral arrangements is now his signature sound. Tickets for this event can be purchased here.

Harvey Goldsmith CBE, Concert producer, promoter and London Tech Week ambassador, added: "London Tech Week is clearly becoming an important attraction for London. We are delighted to be working with London Tech Week by presenting Hans Zimmer Live at the SSE Wembley Arena on Thursday June 15th 2017. Hans has always been at the forefront in the drive to utilise new technology in music and is honoured to be associated with London Tech Week."

Russ Shaw, founder of Tech London Advocates, comments: "London Tech Week is an opportunity to show the international tech community the wealth of talent, innovation and investment returns available in London's digital sector. After three years of success, the festival is set to be bigger and better than ever in 2017, sending a clear message that London tech is open for business, aiming for significant growth and brimming with ambition."

The iconic Alexandra Palace will stage the UK's first professional drone race during London Tech Week 2017. The world's premier race organizers, The Drone Racing League (DRL), will bring the elite race series to London as their championship event on 13th June. The event will be the first of its kind race in London, and the Sky Sports Mix broadcast will allow millions of fans across Ireland, Italy and the UK the opportunity to see some of DRL's leading pilots race FPV (first person view) drones at speeds in excess of 90 mph drones around Alexandra Palace.

This year's festival will see the first TechXLR8 event hosted by Informa, bringing together eight flagship tech events running under one roof from 13th 15th June at ExCel London. Tens of thousands of visitors will be able to get their hands on the latest VR, IoT, Drones, and Robotics technologies.

Showcasing the very best of London and European start-ups, London Tech Week will partner with The Europas to host this year's awards ceremony at Here East on June 13. This year's awards ceremony will also feature two brand-new awards categories tech for good and smart cities innovation.

ENDS

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170216005076/en/

Contacts:

London Partners

Ben Pattie

02072345710