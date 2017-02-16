Apetit Plc, Stock Exchange Release on February 16th, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. EET Apetit Plc will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin 2016 on Thursday, 23th February 2017 at 8:30 a.m. Finnish time.



A briefing (in Finnish) for analysts and media will be held at 10:00 a.m. in Hotel Scandic Simonkenttä, meeting room Espa, (address: Simonkatu 9, Helsinki). The presentation material will be also published on company web pages at www.apetitgroup.fi/en after the event.



In the briefing Apetit Plc's CEO Juha Vanhainen presents Financial Statements Bulletin 2016, and gives more information about other actual matters.



Please inform of your participation to Mrs Tuija Österberg, tel. +358 10 402 2110 or e-mail tuija.osterberg@apetit.fi



The Financial Statements Bulletin 2016 can be found on company web pages at www.apetitgroup.fi/investorson February 23th, 2017 after 8.30 a.m. and the presentation material after the briefing.



Apetit Plc



Juha Vanhainen President & CEO



For more information, please contact: Mikko Merisaari, Manager, Communications and IR, tel. +358 10 402 4041



Copies to: Nasdaq Helsinki Main media www.apetitgroup.fi/en