As the maker of the highest-efficiency crystalline silicon PV modules available on the market, SunPower has a lot of positive things to say about its business. Q4 was no exception, with the company reporting a whopping $1.02 billion in revenue, 2 1/2 times greater than a year ago, on top of strong progress in both the residential and commercial markets.

But despite this and the sale of around 400 MW of utility-scale projects, there was one unavoidable number: the company's net loss of $275 million.

Much of this loss stems from restructuring, which includes SunPower's decision late last year to close its cell and module production in the Philippines and shift production to Mexico, along with with two rounds of massive layoffs announced in August and December. All told restructuring charges totaled $176 million during Q4, but but the need for these layoffs and the simple fact of $100 million in quarterly losses not related to restructuring points to a deeper problem.

