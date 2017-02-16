Deveo Combines Forces With a Global Cloud Computing Powerhouse

HELSINKI, Feb 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Code hosting and collaboration platform, Deveo, has joined forces with Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, to become the first repository platform within the Alibaba Cloud Marketplace. With free private repositories, support for Git, Mercurial, and Subversion version control systems, and WebDAV, for storing binary files, Deveo offers a unique private hosting environment.

"We are glad to partner with Alibaba Cloud to deliver the best tools for the developers to use in the cloud." explained Deveo CEO, Ilmari Kontulainen. "The first step was adding Deveo to Alibaba Cloud's marketplace, but we look forward to discussing a more in-depth collaboration to offer the whole DevOps tool stack on the cloud with a click of a button."

Deveo has been creating proprietary software to assist high-profile enterprises for the last 10 years, as part of the leading Finnish DevOps organization, Eficode. In 2014, the team launched their code hosting and collaboration platform as a standalone application, and while retaining enterprise users, set their sights on the wider industry.

"Deveo's sister company has already introduced disruptive innovation in the mobile payment sector." said Kontulainen. "We are hoping to find disruptive innovations in the DevOps tool sector together with Alibaba Cloud."

About Deveo

Before Deveo was founded in 2014, the founding team were building custom-tailored software production solutions for customers, including some of the world's largest companies. The small team of 8 work in a fully distributed company, with employees all over Europe, from the UK to Romania. The team are united by 5 core values of simplicity, transparency, customer centricity, curiosity and initiative, and are on a mission to streamline software development.

