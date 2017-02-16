Leadership in machine-learning has propelled Xura's network security solutions to best-in-class - see this in action at MWC 2017, Booth 8.1A41



WAKEFIELD, Mass., 2017-02-16 10:32 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xura, a leading provider of secure digital communications services for Communication Service Providers, has a history of innovation, and for some time been delivering security products that utilize machine-learning. At MWC 2017, Xura will demonstrate how self-learning machines have helped its customers combat grey-route and SIM-box messaging fraud, and how it helps protect revenues and subscribers from threats carried via signaling, such as denial-of-service attacks, fraud, and privacy invasion.



"Machine-learning is a label used for a large variety of artificial intelligence technologies. We took the decision that we should invest significant R&D resources to determine which specific technologies were best suited for the different classes of telecoms security challenges, and then apply them to our solutions accordingly," said Ilia Abramov, Head of Xura Network Security. "By doing this, we raised the industry performance benchmark for grey-route and SIM-box message detection by an order of magnitude, placing us well ahead of the competition. Our customers now have the most effective solutions to address application-to-person (A2P) messaging fraud."



The R&D initiative extends from the company's messaging spam and fraud solutions to its signaling security portfolio, encompassing protection of 2G, 3G and 4G signaling technologies.



At Mobile World Congress, Xura's demonstrations will enable network operators to see the application of machine learning within a variety of network security and fraud prevention contexts. Xura security experts will be on hand throughout the event to provide more detail and demonstrations on Xura's Booth 8.1A41, in Hall 8.1. To set up a meeting, please contact events@xura.com.



About Xura, Inc.



Xura, Inc. offers a portfolio of digital services solutions that enable global communications across a variety of mobile devices and platforms. We help communication service providers (CSPs) navigate and monetize the digital ecosystem to create innovative, new experiences through our cloud-based offerings. Our solutions touch more than three billion people through 350+ service providers and enterprises in 140+ countries. You can find us at Xura.com.



Media Contact: Maria Hudson Xura maria.hudson@xura.com +44 7967813429