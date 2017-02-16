CROMPTON GREAVES LD - 3rd Quarter Results 2016-2017

Q3 Financial Results 2016-2017

PART I STATEMENT OF STANDALONE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2016 (? in crore) Sr.

No. Particulars Quarter ended Nine months ended Previous

year ended 31.12.2016 30.09.2016 31.12.2015 31.12.2016 31.12.2015 31.03.2016 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited 1 Income from operations (a) Gross sales / Income from operations 1160.12 1188.24 1053.02 3476.94 3019.55 4224.84 (b) Other operating income - - - - - - Total income from operations 1160.12 1188.24 1053.02 3476.94 3019.55 4224.84 2 Expenses (a) Cost of materials consumed 747.58 762.65 684.59 2267.37 2004.95 2767.09 (b) Purchases of stock-in-trade 26.91 34.87 25.16 117.68 73.59 118.29 (c) Changes in inventories of finished goods,

work-in-progress and stock-in-trade (0.22) 2.33 (1.43) (58.47) (48.14) (63.59) (d) Employee benefits expense 88.08 89.52 88.86 272.65 268.26 362.69 (e) Depreciation and amortisation expense 23.53 22.72 24.98 70.01 77.26 98.63 (f) Other expenses 221.16 211.97 200.77 651.91 582.14 815.39 Total expenses 1107.04 1124.06 1022.93 3321.15 2958.06 4098.50 3 Profit from operations before other income, finance costs and exceptional items 53.08 64.18 30.09 155.79 61.49 126.34 4 Other income 58.50 68.61 49.99 163.04 155.30 226.33 5 Profit from ordinary activities before finance costs and exceptional items 111.58 132.79 80.08 318.83 216.79 352.67 6 Finance costs 47.09 35.72 9.35 108.01 20.67 39.77 7 Profit from ordinary activities after finance costs but before exceptional items 64.49 97.07 70.73 210.82 196.12 312.90 8 Exceptional items (net) - income / (loss) (3.39) - (92.56) (3.39) (93.79) (1508.73) 9 Profit / (loss) from ordinary activities before tax 61.10 97.07 (21.83) 207.43 102.33 (1195.83) 10 Tax expense (11.20) 8.20 (4.65) 6.73 35.12 38.55 11 Net profit / (loss) from ordinary activities after tax 72.30 88.87 (17.18) 200.70 67.21 (1234.38) 12 Extraordinary items (net of tax expense ? Nil) - - - - - - 13 Net profit / (loss) for the period / year from continuing operations 72.30 88.87 (17.18) 200.70 67.21 (1234.38) 14 Profit / (loss) from discontinued operations before tax (29.87) 1.07 (4.28) (30.06) 147.92 146.70 15 Tax expense on discontinued operations - - - - 61.31 61.31 16 Net profit / (loss) from discontinued operations after tax (29.87) 1.07 (4.28) (30.06) 86.61 85.39 17 Net profit / (loss) for the period / year 42.43 89.94 (21.46) 170.64 153.82 (1148.99) 18 Other comprehensive income after tax (76.35) (7.99) (12.89) (90.62) 63.33 9.14 19 Total comprehensive income after tax (33.92) 81.95 (34.35) 80.02 217.15 (1139.85) 20 Paid-up equity share capital 125.35 125.35 125.35 125.35 125.35 125.35 (Face value of equity share of ' 2 each) 21 Reserves excluding Revaluation Reserve as per balance sheet of previous accounting year 4002.70 22 Earnings Per Share (before extraordinary items) (of ? 2 each) (Not annualised) (a) Basic 0.67 1.44 (0.34) 2.72 2.45 (18.33) (b) Diluted 0.67 1.44 (0.34) 2.72 2.45 (18.33) Earnings Per Share (after extraordinary items) (of ' 2 each) (Not annualised) (a) Basic 0.67 1.44 (0.34) 2.72 2.45 (18.33) (b) Diluted 0.67 1.44 (0.34) 2.72 2.45 (18.33)

STANDALONE SEGMENT-WISE REVENUE, RESULTS, ASSETS AND LIABILITIES FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2016 (? in crore) Sr.

No. Particulars Quarter ended Nine months ended Previous

year ended 31.12.2016 30.09.2016 31.12.2015 31.12.2016 31.12.2015 31.03.2016 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited 1. Segment Revenue: (a) Power Systems 636.30 687.01 602.44 1979.89 1715.88 2424.68 (b) Industrial Systems 523.85 501.43 450.64 1497.34 1303.79 1800.54 Total 1160.15 1188.44 1053.08 3477.23 3019.67 4225.22 Less: Inter-Segment Revenue 0.03 0.20 0.06 0.29 0.12 0.38 Total income from operations 1160.12 1188.24 1053.02 3476.94 3019.55 4224.84 2. Segment Results: [Profit / (loss) before tax and finance costs from each segment] (a) Power Systems 64.11 55.39 31.60 153.62 67.49 116.98 (b) Industrial Systems 54.26 52.72 41.85 153.15 118.55 174.28 Total 118.37 108.11 73.45 306.77 186.04 291.26 Less: (i) Finance costs 47.09 35.72 9.35 108.01 20.67 39.77 (ii) Other un-allocable expenditure net of un-allocable income 6.79 (24.68) (6.63) (12.06) (30.75) (61.41) Add: (i) Exceptional items (net) - Income / (loss) (3.39) - (92.56) (3.39) (93.79) (1508.73) Profit / (loss) from ordinary activities

before tax 61.10 97.07 (21.83) 207.43 102.33 (1195.83) 3. Segment Assets: (a) Power Systems 2148.13 2177.41 2178.36 2148.13 2178.36 2190.23 (b) Industrial Systems 886.28 832.27 824.19 886.28 824.19 822.47 (c) Unallocable 4335.47 4192.11 4302.19 4335.47 4302.19 3273.17 (d) Discontinued Operations 248.97 284.50 289.77 248.97 289.77 320.26 Total segment assets 7618.85 7486.29 7594.51 7618.85 7594.51 6606.13 4. Segment Liabilities: (a) Power Systems 955.95 1089.31 904.94 955.95 904.94 1070.11 (b) Industrial Systems 435.07 402.34 358.09 435.07 358.09 359.49 (c) Unallocable 396.04 357.05 122.40 396.04 122.40 196.73 (d) Discontinued Operations 12.20 48.88 48.24 12.20 48.24 80.53 Total segment liabilities 1799.26 1897.58 1433.67 1799.26 1433.67 1706.86

Notes on standalone financial results:

1. The above unaudited standalone results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 10th February, 2017. The statutory auditors have carried out a limited review of the financial results of the Company as required under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the 'Listing Regulations').

2. Exceptional items include the following:

(' in crore) Particulars Quarter ended Nine Months ended Previous year ended 31.12.2016 30.09.2016 31.12.2015 31.12.2016 31.12.2015 31.03.2016 Amount paid towards Sales tax Amnesty scheme (3.39) - - (3.39) - - Profit on sale of portion of land at Kanjurmarg, Mumbai - - 246.30 - 246.30 246.30 Liquidation of investment in subsidiary company - Crompton Greaves Holdings Mauritius Limited - - 31.63 - 31.63 31.63 Profit on sale of investment in joint venture - CG Lucy Switchgear Limited - - 39.51 - 39.51 39.51 Provision made against loan given to subsidiaries net of exchange gain - - (410.00) - (410.00) (1272.90) Provision made against investment in subsidiaries - - - - - (545.86) Compensation to employees pursuant to voluntary retirement scheme - - - - (1.23) (1.23) One-time payment to former CEO & Managing Director - - - - - (6.18) Total (3.39) - (92.56) (3.39) (93.79) (1508.73)

3. Other comprehensive income is in respect of fair valuation of exposure in foreign subsidiaries, other investment and employee benefits.

4. Discontinuing businesses:

a. In respect of discontinued Distribution Franchise business (Jalgaon), the Company and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) have raised demand on each other and the matter is under dispute. The Company and MSEDCL are in the process of constituting a Permanent Dispute Resolution Body (PDRB) to arrive at a solution in near future. The Company does not expect any adverse impact with respect to above.

b. The Board of Directors of the Company vide resolution dated 7th November, 2016 have accepted an offer for the sale of the Company's B2B Automation business, comprising of ZIV Aplicaciones y Technologia, S. L, (Spain), its subsidiaries alongwith the related Automation business in United Kingdom, Ireland, France and India at an enterprise value of € 120 million from Alfanar Electric Systems Company (Alfanar) of The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Alfanar is a major player in the electrical manufacturing business, including the manufacturing of electrical construction products as well as related engineering services. The deal is likely to be concluded within the current financial year.

In line with above, effective 1st January, 2017, the Company has transferred its automation business in India under slump sale agreement to ZIV Automation India Limited (A wholly owned subsidiary - a special purpose vehicle incorporated on 18th November, 2016) at a consideration of ' 30.80 crore. Pursuant to the arrangement with Alfanar, investment in this subsidiary will be sold to them in due course as a part of divestment of entire automation business of the company.

c. The Company has terminated Share Purchase Agreement entered into with First Reserve, an offshore private equity (PE) firm for sale of overseas Power T&D businesses of the Company at Indonesia, Hungary, Ireland, France, US and Belgium. However, the Company will continue to identify new buyers for sale of these businesses in near future.

d. Details of the discontinued businesses as on 31st December, 2016 included therein are given below in terms of the requirement of Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 105:

(' in crore) Particulars Quarter ended Nine months ended Previous year ended 31.12.2016 30.09.2016 31.12.2015 31.12.2016 31.12.2015 31.03.2016 Gross sales / Income from operations 17.12 20.01 17.55 51.01 2036.52 2071.13 Profit / (Loss) before Tax (29.87) 1.07 (4.28) (30.06) 147.92 146.70 Net Profit / (Loss) after Tax (29.87) 1.07 (4.28) (30.06) 86.61 85.39

5. The Company has applied for the change of its name from Crompton Greaves Limited to CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited for which Shareholders approval is already in place and awaiting approval from Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.

6. Consequent to adoption of Ind AS effective from 1st April, 2015, the net profit for the quarter and Nine months ended 31st December, 2015 is decreased by ' 141.66 crore and ' 150.87 crore respectively on account of increase in depreciation due to fair value, depreciation on leased assets, expected credit losses, re-measurements of defined benefit obligations, and other adjustments.

7. Results of the quarter / nine months ended 31st December, 2016 are in compliance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) notified by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Consequently, results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2015 have been restated to comply with Ind AS to make them comparable.

8. Figures of the previous quarters / year have been regrouped, wherever necessary to correspond with the current quarter / period. Hence, the corresponding component figures are comparable with all respective quarters / period financial results.

STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2016 (' in crore) Sr.

No. Particulars Quarter ended Nine months ended Previous year ended 31.12.2016 30.09.2016 31.12.2015 31.12.2016 31.12.2015 31.03.2016 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited 1 Income from operations (a) Gross sales / Income from operations 1244.09 1323.29 1124.85 3895.04 3292.01 4827.35 (b) Other operating income - - - - - - Total income from operations 1244.09 1323.29 1124.85 3895.04 3292.01 4827.35 2 Expenses (a) Cost of materials consumed 779.15 839.84 635.20 2473.34 1994.74 2981.20 (b) Purchases of stock-in-trade 26.90 34.88 18.38 117.69 77.50 118.16 (c) Changes in inventories of finished, goods work-in-progress and stock-in-trade (5.30) 3.42 22.24 (57.06) (20.98) 0.51 (d) Employee benefits expense 111.96 117.92 120.32 352.16 364.04 495.96 (e) Depreciation and amortisation expense 34.10 35.56 40.14 109.27 122.21 171.73 (f) Other expenses 248.08 242.86 235.33 728.25 677.74 938.40 Total expenses 1194.89 1274.48 1071.61 3723.65 3215.25 4705.96 3 Profit from operations before other income, finance costs and exceptional items 49.20 48.81 53.24 171.39 76.76 121.39 4 Other income 30.58 50.21 15.53 98.04 78.70 121.17 5 Profit from ordinary activities before finance costs and exceptional items 79.78 99.02 68.77 269.43 155.46 242.56 6 Finance costs 50.88 43.94 19.11 125.07 50.58 79.37 7 Profit from ordinary activities after finance costs, but before exceptional items 28.90 55.08 49.66 144.36 104.88 163.19 8 Exceptional items (net) - income / (loss) (3.39) - (149.77) (3.39) (151.00) (111.26) 9 Profit/ (loss) from ordinary activities before tax 25.51 55.08 (100.11) 140.97 (46.12) 51.93 10 Tax expense (11.69) 7.81 (4.07) 5.54 40.06 33.40 11 Net profit / (loss) from ordinary activities after tax 37.20 47.27 (96.04) 135.43 (86.18) 18.53 12 Extraordinary items (net of tax expense ? Nil) - - - - - - 13 Net profit / (loss) for the period / year from continuing operations 37.20 47.27 (96.04) 135.43 (86.18) 18.53 14 Share of profit / (loss) in associates (net) (0.34) (0.36) (0.06) (0.94) 1.60 1.20 15 Minority interest (0.05) (0.05) 0.37 (0.22) 1.90 1.33 16 Net profit / (loss) after taxes, minority interest and share of profit / (loss) of associates (net) 36.81 46.86 (95.73) 134.27 (82.68) 21.06 17 Loss from discontinued operations before tax (66.15) (55.55) (237.96) (179.94) (232.97) (364.62) 18 Tax expense on discontinued operations 2.11 1.72 (16.00) 5.70 53.66 108.98 19 Loss from discontinued operations after tax (68.26) (57.27) (221.96) (185.64) (286.63) (473.60) 20 Loss for the period / year (31.45) (10.41) (317.69) (51.37) (369.31) (452.54) 21 Other comprehensive income after tax (97.17) 72.85 19.97 33.25 109.93 90.73 22 Total comprehensive income after tax (128.62) 62.44 (297.72) (18.12) (259.38) (361.81) 23 Paid-up equity share capital 125.35 125.35 125.35 125.35 125.35 125.35 (Face value of equity share of ' 2 each) 24 Reserves excluding Revaluation Reserve as per the balance sheet of previous accounting year 4471.81 25 Earnings Per Share (before extraordinary items)

(of ' 2 each) (Not annualised) (a) Basic (0.50) (0.17) (5.07) (0.82) (5.89) (7.22) (b) Diluted (0.50) (0.17) (5.07) (0.82) (5.89) (7.22) Earnings Per Share (after extraordinary items)

(of ' 2 each) (Not annualised) (a) Basic (0.50) (0.17) (5.07) (0.82) (5.89) (7.22) (b) Diluted (0.50) (0.17) (5.07) (0.82) (5.89) (7.22)

CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT-WISE REVENUE, RESULTS, ASSETS AND LIABILITIES FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2016 (' in crore) Sr.

No. Particulars Quarter ended Nine months ended Previous

year ended 31.12.2016 30.09.2016 31.12.2015 31.12.2016 31.12.2015 31.03.2016 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Audited 1. Segment Revenue: (a) Power Systems 662.23 741.34 603.82 2166.92 1751.68 2706.62 (b) Industrial Systems 578.73 576.67 518.86 1714.39 1539.81 2118.80 (c) Others 3.16 5.48 3.99 14.02 11.76 13.60 Total 1244.12 1323.49 1126.67 3895.33 3303.25 4839.02 Less: Inter-Segment Revenue 0.03 0.20 1.82 0.29 11.24 11.67 Total income from operations 1244.09 1323.29 1124.85 3895.04 3292.01 4827.35 2. Segment Results: [Profit / (loss) before tax and finance costs from each segment] (a) Power Systems 78.02 65.34 70.41 229.92 143.75 201.14 (b) Industrial Systems 43.04 45.17 28.65 127.66 95.57 138.87 (c) Others 0.48 0.51 0.55 0.38 (3.32) (1.00) Total 121.54 111.02 99.61 357.96 236.00 339.01 Less: (i) Finance costs 50.88 43.94 19.11 125.07 50.58 79.37 (ii) Other un-allocable expenditure net of un-allocable income 41.76 12.00 30.84 88.53 80.54 96.45 Add: (i) Exceptional items (net) - Income / (loss) (3.39) - (149.77) (3.39) (151.00) (111.26) Profit / (loss) from ordinary activities before tax 25.51 55.08 (100.11) 140.97 (46.12) 51.93 3. Segment Assets: (a) Power Systems 2862.36 2851.29 3086.24 2862.36 3086.24 2688.03 (b) Industrial Systems 1390.86 1366.96 1356.12 1390.86 1356.12 1384.78 (c) Others 21.27 18.47 8.86 21.27 8.86 33.10 (d) Unallocable 2592.82 2551.91 2086.49 2592.82 2086.49 1911.70 (e) Discontinued Operations 4661.47 4811.34 3798.23 4661.47 3798.23 4911.86 Total segment assets 11528.78 11599.97 10335.94 11528.78 10335.94 10929.47 4. Segment Liabilities: (a) Power Systems 1242.32 972.46 1025.83 1242.32 1025.83 683.13 (b) Industrial Systems 519.90 489.70 420.54 519.90 420.54 439.45 (c) Others 8.25 7.10 5.07 8.25 5.07 6.03 (d) Unallocable 890.26 830.33 575.22 890.26 575.22 932.50 (e) Discontinued Operations 1992.19 2227.09 1409.62 1992.19 1409.62 2545.11 Total segment liabilities 4652.92 4526.68 3436.28 4652.92 3436.28 4606.22

Notes on consolidated financial results:

1. The above unaudited consolidated results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 10th February, 2017. The statutory auditors have carried out a limited review of the financial results of the Company as required under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the 'Listing Regulations').

2. Exceptional items include the following:

((' in crore) Particulars Quarter ended Nine Months ended Previous Year ended 31.12.2016 30.09.2016 31.12.2015 31.12.2016 31.12.2015 31.03.2016 Amount paid towards Sales tax Amnesty scheme

(3.39) - -

(3.39) - - Profit on sale of portion of land at Kanjurmarg, Mumbai - - 246.30 - 246.30 246.30 Profit on sale of investment in joint venture - CG Lucy Switchgear Limited - - 13.93 - 13.93 13.93 Provision made against loan given to subsidiaries net of exchange gain - -

(410.00) - (410.00) (323.77) Compensation to employees pursuant to voluntary retirement scheme - - - - (1.23) (1.23) One-time payment to former CEO & Managing Director - - - - - (6.18) Impairment of Goodwill - - - - - (40.31) Total (3.39) - (149.77) (3.39) (151.00) (111.26)

3. Other comprehensive income is in respect of fair valuation of exposure in foreign subsidiaries, other investment and employee benefits.

4. Discontinuing businesses:

a. In respect of discontinued Distribution Franchise business (Jalgaon), the Company and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) have raised demand on each other and the matter is under dispute. The Company and MSEDCL are in the process of constituting a Permanent Dispute Resolution Body (PDRB) to arrive at a solution in near future. The Company does not expect any adverse impact with respect to above.

b. The Board of Directors of the Company vide resolution dated 7th November, 2016 have accepted an offer for the sale of the Company's B2B Automation business, comprising of ZIV Aplicaciones y Technologia, S. L, (Spain), its subsidiaries alongwith the related Automation business in United Kingdom, Ireland, France and India at an enterprise value of € 120 million from Alfanar Electric Systems Company (Alfanar) of The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Alfanar is a major player in the electrical manufacturing business, including the manufacturing of electrical construction products as well as related engineering services. The deal is likely to be concluded within the current financial year.

c. The Company has terminated Share Purchase Agreement entered into with First Reserve, an offshore private equity (PE) firm for sale of overseas Power T&D businesses of the Company at Indonesia, Hungary, Ireland, France, US and Belgium. However, the Company will continue to identify new buyers for sale of these businesses in near future and hence, these businesses will continue to be reflected as discontinuing businesses.

d. Details of the discontinued businesses as on 31st December, 2016 included therein are given below in terms of the requirement of Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 105:

(' in crore) Particulars Quarter ended Nine months ended Previous year ended 31.12.2016 30.09.2016 31.12.2015 31.12.2016 31.12.2015 31.03.2016 Gross sales / Income from operations 1011.61 997.65 1063.00 3109.08 5499.89 6898.37 Loss before Tax (66.15) (55.55) (237.96) (179.94) (232.97) (364.62) Net loss after Tax (68.26) (57.27) (221.96) (185.64) (286.63) (473.60)

5. The Company has applied for the change of its name from Crompton Greaves Limited to CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited for which Shareholders approval is already in place and awaiting approval from Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.

6. Consequent to adoption of Ind AS effective from 1st April, 2015, the net profit for the quarter ended and nine months ended 31st December, 2015 is decreased by ' 190.69 crore and ' 220.50 crore respectively on account of increase in depreciation due to fair value, amortisation of intangible assets, depreciation on leased assets, expected credit losses, re-measurements of defined benefit obligations, and other adjustments.

7. Results of the quarter / nine months ended 31st December, 2016 are in compliance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) notified by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Consequently, results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2015 have been restated to comply with Ind AS to make them comparable.

8. Figures of the previous quarters / year have been regrouped, wherever necessary to correspond with the current quarter / period. Hence, the corresponding component figures are comparable with all respective quarters / period financial results.

