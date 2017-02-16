sprite-preloader
CROMPTON GREAVES LD - 3rd Quarter Results 2016-2017

Q3 Financial Results 2016-2017

PART I
STATEMENT OF STANDALONE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2016
(? in crore)
Sr.
No.		ParticularsQuarter endedNine months endedPrevious
year ended
31.12.201630.09.201631.12.201531.12.201631.12.201531.03.2016
UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnauditedAudited
1Income from operations
(a) Gross sales / Income from operations1160.121188.241053.023476.943019.554224.84
(b) Other operating income------
Total income from operations1160.121188.241053.023476.943019.554224.84
2Expenses
(a) Cost of materials consumed747.58762.65684.592267.372004.952767.09
(b) Purchases of stock-in-trade26.9134.8725.16117.6873.59118.29
(c) Changes in inventories of finished goods,
work-in-progress and stock-in-trade		(0.22)2.33(1.43)(58.47)(48.14)(63.59)
(d) Employee benefits expense88.0889.5288.86272.65268.26362.69
(e) Depreciation and amortisation expense23.5322.7224.9870.0177.2698.63
(f) Other expenses221.16211.97200.77651.91582.14815.39
Total expenses1107.041124.061022.933321.152958.064098.50
3Profit from operations before other income,
finance costs and exceptional items53.0864.1830.09155.7961.49126.34
4Other income58.5068.6149.99163.04155.30226.33
5Profit from ordinary activities before finance costs and exceptional items111.58132.7980.08318.83216.79352.67
6Finance costs47.0935.729.35108.0120.6739.77
7Profit from ordinary activities after finance costs but before exceptional items64.4997.0770.73210.82196.12312.90
8Exceptional items (net) - income / (loss)(3.39)-(92.56)(3.39)(93.79)(1508.73)
9Profit / (loss) from ordinary activities before tax61.1097.07(21.83)207.43102.33(1195.83)
10Tax expense(11.20)8.20(4.65)6.7335.1238.55
11Net profit / (loss) from ordinary activities after tax72.3088.87(17.18)200.7067.21(1234.38)
12Extraordinary items (net of tax expense ? Nil)------
13Net profit / (loss) for the period / year from continuing operations72.3088.87(17.18)200.7067.21(1234.38)
14Profit / (loss) from discontinued operations before tax(29.87)1.07(4.28)(30.06)147.92146.70
15Tax expense on discontinued operations----61.3161.31
16Net profit / (loss) from discontinued operations after tax(29.87)1.07(4.28)(30.06)86.6185.39
17Net profit / (loss) for the period / year42.4389.94(21.46)170.64153.82(1148.99)
18Other comprehensive income after tax(76.35)(7.99)(12.89)(90.62)63.339.14
19Total comprehensive income after tax(33.92)81.95(34.35)80.02217.15(1139.85)
20Paid-up equity share capital125.35125.35125.35125.35125.35125.35
(Face value of equity share of ' 2 each)
21Reserves excluding Revaluation Reserve as per balance sheet of previous accounting year4002.70
22Earnings Per Share (before extraordinary items) (of ? 2 each) (Not annualised)
(a) Basic0.671.44(0.34)2.722.45(18.33)
(b) Diluted0.671.44(0.34)2.722.45(18.33)
Earnings Per Share (after extraordinary items) (of ' 2 each) (Not annualised)
(a) Basic0.671.44(0.34)2.722.45(18.33)
(b) Diluted0.671.44(0.34)2.722.45(18.33)

STANDALONE SEGMENT-WISE REVENUE, RESULTS, ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2016
(? in crore)
Sr.
No.		ParticularsQuarter endedNine months endedPrevious
year ended
31.12.201630.09.201631.12.201531.12.201631.12.201531.03.2016
UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnauditedAudited
1.Segment Revenue:
(a) Power Systems636.30687.01602.441979.891715.882424.68
(b) Industrial Systems523.85501.43450.641497.341303.791800.54
Total1160.151188.441053.083477.233019.674225.22
Less: Inter-Segment Revenue0.030.200.060.290.120.38
Total income from operations1160.121188.241053.023476.943019.554224.84
2.Segment Results:
[Profit / (loss) before tax and finance
costs from each segment]
(a) Power Systems64.1155.3931.60153.6267.49116.98
(b) Industrial Systems54.2652.7241.85153.15118.55174.28
Total118.37108.1173.45306.77186.04291.26
Less:
(i) Finance costs47.0935.729.35108.0120.6739.77
(ii) Other un-allocable expenditure
net of un-allocable income6.79(24.68)(6.63)(12.06)(30.75)(61.41)
Add:
(i) Exceptional items (net) - Income / (loss)(3.39)-(92.56)(3.39)(93.79)(1508.73)
Profit / (loss) from ordinary activities
before tax		61.1097.07(21.83)207.43102.33(1195.83)
3.Segment Assets:
(a) Power Systems2148.132177.412178.362148.132178.362190.23
(b) Industrial Systems886.28832.27824.19886.28824.19822.47
(c) Unallocable4335.474192.114302.194335.474302.193273.17
(d) Discontinued Operations248.97284.50289.77248.97289.77320.26
Total segment assets7618.857486.297594.517618.857594.516606.13
4.Segment Liabilities:
(a) Power Systems955.951089.31904.94955.95904.941070.11
(b) Industrial Systems435.07402.34358.09435.07358.09359.49
(c) Unallocable396.04357.05122.40396.04122.40196.73
(d) Discontinued Operations12.2048.8848.2412.2048.2480.53
Total segment liabilities1799.261897.581433.671799.261433.671706.86

Notes on standalone financial results:

1. The above unaudited standalone results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 10th February, 2017. The statutory auditors have carried out a limited review of the financial results of the Company as required under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the 'Listing Regulations').

2. Exceptional items include the following:

(' in crore)
ParticularsQuarter endedNine Months endedPrevious year ended
31.12.201630.09.201631.12.201531.12.201631.12.201531.03.2016
Amount paid towards Sales tax Amnesty scheme(3.39)--(3.39)--
Profit on sale of portion of land at Kanjurmarg, Mumbai--246.30-246.30246.30
Liquidation of investment in subsidiary company - Crompton Greaves Holdings Mauritius Limited--31.63-31.6331.63
Profit on sale of investment in joint venture - CG Lucy Switchgear Limited--39.51-39.5139.51
Provision made against loan given to subsidiaries net of exchange gain--(410.00)-(410.00)(1272.90)
Provision made against investment in subsidiaries-----(545.86)
Compensation to employees pursuant to voluntary retirement scheme----(1.23)(1.23)
One-time payment to former CEO & Managing Director-----(6.18)
Total(3.39)-(92.56)(3.39)(93.79)(1508.73)

3. Other comprehensive income is in respect of fair valuation of exposure in foreign subsidiaries, other investment and employee benefits.

4. Discontinuing businesses:

a. In respect of discontinued Distribution Franchise business (Jalgaon), the Company and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) have raised demand on each other and the matter is under dispute. The Company and MSEDCL are in the process of constituting a Permanent Dispute Resolution Body (PDRB) to arrive at a solution in near future. The Company does not expect any adverse impact with respect to above.

b. The Board of Directors of the Company vide resolution dated 7th November, 2016 have accepted an offer for the sale of the Company's B2B Automation business, comprising of ZIV Aplicaciones y Technologia, S. L, (Spain), its subsidiaries alongwith the related Automation business in United Kingdom, Ireland, France and India at an enterprise value of € 120 million from Alfanar Electric Systems Company (Alfanar) of The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Alfanar is a major player in the electrical manufacturing business, including the manufacturing of electrical construction products as well as related engineering services. The deal is likely to be concluded within the current financial year.

In line with above, effective 1st January, 2017, the Company has transferred its automation business in India under slump sale agreement to ZIV Automation India Limited (A wholly owned subsidiary - a special purpose vehicle incorporated on 18th November, 2016) at a consideration of ' 30.80 crore. Pursuant to the arrangement with Alfanar, investment in this subsidiary will be sold to them in due course as a part of divestment of entire automation business of the company.

c. The Company has terminated Share Purchase Agreement entered into with First Reserve, an offshore private equity (PE) firm for sale of overseas Power T&D businesses of the Company at Indonesia, Hungary, Ireland, France, US and Belgium. However, the Company will continue to identify new buyers for sale of these businesses in near future.

d. Details of the discontinued businesses as on 31st December, 2016 included therein are given below in terms of the requirement of Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 105:

(' in crore)
ParticularsQuarter endedNine months endedPrevious year ended
31.12.201630.09.201631.12.201531.12.201631.12.201531.03.2016
Gross sales / Income from operations17.1220.0117.5551.012036.522071.13
Profit / (Loss) before Tax(29.87)1.07(4.28)(30.06)147.92146.70
Net Profit / (Loss) after Tax(29.87)1.07(4.28)(30.06)86.6185.39

5. The Company has applied for the change of its name from Crompton Greaves Limited to CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited for which Shareholders approval is already in place and awaiting approval from Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.

6. Consequent to adoption of Ind AS effective from 1st April, 2015, the net profit for the quarter and Nine months ended 31st December, 2015 is decreased by ' 141.66 crore and ' 150.87 crore respectively on account of increase in depreciation due to fair value, depreciation on leased assets, expected credit losses, re-measurements of defined benefit obligations, and other adjustments.

7. Results of the quarter / nine months ended 31st December, 2016 are in compliance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) notified by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Consequently, results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2015 have been restated to comply with Ind AS to make them comparable.

8. Figures of the previous quarters / year have been regrouped, wherever necessary to correspond with the current quarter / period. Hence, the corresponding component figures are comparable with all respective quarters / period financial results.

For Crompton Greaves Limited

Place: New DelhiK.N. Neelkant
Date: 10th February, 2017 CEO & Managing Director

DIN: 05122610

STATEMENT OF CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2016
(' in crore)
Sr.
No.		ParticularsQuarter endedNine months endedPrevious year ended
31.12.201630.09.201631.12.201531.12.201631.12.201531.03.2016
UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnauditedAudited
1Income from operations
(a) Gross sales / Income from operations1244.091323.291124.853895.043292.014827.35
(b) Other operating income------
Total income from operations1244.091323.291124.853895.043292.014827.35
2Expenses
(a) Cost of materials consumed779.15839.84635.202473.341994.742981.20
(b) Purchases of stock-in-trade26.9034.8818.38117.6977.50118.16
(c) Changes in inventories of finished, goods
work-in-progress and stock-in-trade(5.30)3.4222.24(57.06)(20.98)0.51
(d) Employee benefits expense111.96117.92120.32352.16364.04495.96
(e) Depreciation and amortisation expense34.1035.5640.14109.27122.21171.73
(f) Other expenses248.08242.86235.33728.25677.74938.40
Total expenses1194.891274.481071.613723.653215.254705.96
3Profit from operations before other income, finance costs and exceptional items
49.2048.8153.24171.3976.76121.39
4Other income30.5850.2115.5398.0478.70121.17
5Profit from ordinary activities before finance costs and exceptional items79.7899.0268.77269.43155.46242.56
6Finance costs50.8843.9419.11125.0750.5879.37
7Profit from ordinary activities after finance costs, but before exceptional items28.9055.0849.66144.36104.88163.19
8Exceptional items (net) - income / (loss)(3.39)-(149.77)(3.39)(151.00)(111.26)
9Profit/ (loss) from ordinary activities before tax25.5155.08(100.11)140.97(46.12)51.93
10Tax expense(11.69)7.81(4.07)5.5440.0633.40
11Net profit / (loss) from ordinary activities after tax37.2047.27(96.04)135.43(86.18)18.53
12Extraordinary items (net of tax expense ? Nil)------
13Net profit / (loss) for the period / year from continuing operations37.2047.27(96.04)135.43(86.18)18.53
14Share of profit / (loss) in associates (net)(0.34)(0.36)(0.06)(0.94)1.601.20
15Minority interest(0.05)(0.05)0.37(0.22)1.901.33
16Net profit / (loss) after taxes, minority interest and share of profit / (loss) of associates (net)36.8146.86(95.73)134.27(82.68)21.06
17Loss from discontinued operations before tax(66.15)(55.55)(237.96)(179.94)(232.97)(364.62)
18Tax expense on discontinued operations2.111.72(16.00)5.7053.66108.98
19Loss from discontinued operations after tax(68.26)(57.27)(221.96)(185.64)(286.63)(473.60)
20Loss for the period / year(31.45)(10.41)(317.69)(51.37)(369.31)(452.54)
21Other comprehensive income after tax(97.17)72.8519.9733.25109.9390.73
22Total comprehensive income after tax(128.62)62.44(297.72)(18.12)(259.38)(361.81)
23Paid-up equity share capital125.35125.35125.35125.35125.35125.35
(Face value of equity share of ' 2 each)
24Reserves excluding Revaluation Reserve as per the balance sheet of previous accounting year4471.81
25Earnings Per Share (before extraordinary items)
(of ' 2 each) (Not annualised)
(a) Basic(0.50)(0.17)(5.07)(0.82)(5.89)(7.22)
(b) Diluted(0.50)(0.17)(5.07)(0.82)(5.89)(7.22)
Earnings Per Share (after extraordinary items)
(of ' 2 each) (Not annualised)
(a) Basic(0.50)(0.17)(5.07)(0.82)(5.89)(7.22)
(b) Diluted(0.50)(0.17)(5.07)(0.82)(5.89)(7.22)

CONSOLIDATED SEGMENT-WISE REVENUE, RESULTS, ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
FOR THE QUARTER AND NINE MONTHS ENDED 31ST DECEMBER, 2016
(' in crore)
Sr.
No.		ParticularsQuarter endedNine months endedPrevious
year ended
31.12.201630.09.201631.12.201531.12.201631.12.201531.03.2016
UnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnauditedUnauditedAudited
1.Segment Revenue:
(a) Power Systems662.23741.34603.822166.921751.682706.62
(b) Industrial Systems578.73576.67518.861714.391539.812118.80
(c) Others3.165.483.9914.0211.7613.60
Total1244.121323.491126.673895.333303.254839.02
Less: Inter-Segment Revenue0.030.201.820.2911.2411.67
Total income from operations1244.091323.291124.853895.043292.014827.35
2.Segment Results:
[Profit / (loss) before tax and finance
costs from each segment]
(a) Power Systems78.0265.3470.41229.92143.75201.14
(b) Industrial Systems43.0445.1728.65127.6695.57138.87
(c) Others0.480.510.550.38(3.32)(1.00)
Total121.54111.0299.61357.96236.00339.01
Less:
(i) Finance costs50.8843.9419.11125.0750.5879.37
(ii) Other un-allocable expenditure
net of un-allocable income41.7612.0030.8488.5380.5496.45
Add:
(i) Exceptional items (net) - Income / (loss)(3.39)-(149.77)(3.39)(151.00)(111.26)
Profit / (loss) from ordinary activities before tax25.5155.08(100.11)140.97(46.12)51.93
3.Segment Assets:
(a) Power Systems2862.362851.293086.242862.363086.242688.03
(b) Industrial Systems1390.861366.961356.121390.861356.121384.78
(c) Others21.2718.478.8621.278.8633.10
(d) Unallocable2592.822551.912086.492592.822086.491911.70
(e) Discontinued Operations4661.474811.343798.234661.473798.234911.86
Total segment assets11528.7811599.9710335.9411528.7810335.9410929.47
4.Segment Liabilities:
(a) Power Systems1242.32972.461025.831242.321025.83683.13
(b) Industrial Systems519.90489.70420.54519.90420.54439.45
(c) Others8.257.105.078.255.076.03
(d) Unallocable890.26830.33575.22890.26575.22932.50
(e) Discontinued Operations1992.192227.091409.621992.191409.622545.11
Total segment liabilities4652.924526.683436.284652.923436.284606.22

Notes on consolidated financial results:

1. The above unaudited consolidated results have been reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 10th February, 2017. The statutory auditors have carried out a limited review of the financial results of the Company as required under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (the 'Listing Regulations').

2. Exceptional items include the following:

((' in crore)
ParticularsQuarter endedNine Months endedPrevious Year ended
31.12.201630.09.201631.12.201531.12.201631.12.201531.03.2016
Amount paid towards Sales tax Amnesty scheme
(3.39)		--
(3.39)		--
Profit on sale of portion of land at Kanjurmarg, Mumbai--246.30-246.30246.30
Profit on sale of investment in joint venture - CG Lucy Switchgear Limited--13.93-13.9313.93
Provision made against loan given to subsidiaries net of exchange gain--
(410.00)		-(410.00)(323.77)
Compensation to employees pursuant to voluntary retirement scheme----(1.23)(1.23)
One-time payment to former CEO & Managing Director-----(6.18)
Impairment of Goodwill-----(40.31)
Total(3.39)-(149.77)(3.39)(151.00)(111.26)

3. Other comprehensive income is in respect of fair valuation of exposure in foreign subsidiaries, other investment and employee benefits.

4. Discontinuing businesses:

a. In respect of discontinued Distribution Franchise business (Jalgaon), the Company and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) have raised demand on each other and the matter is under dispute. The Company and MSEDCL are in the process of constituting a Permanent Dispute Resolution Body (PDRB) to arrive at a solution in near future. The Company does not expect any adverse impact with respect to above.

b. The Board of Directors of the Company vide resolution dated 7th November, 2016 have accepted an offer for the sale of the Company's B2B Automation business, comprising of ZIV Aplicaciones y Technologia, S. L, (Spain), its subsidiaries alongwith the related Automation business in United Kingdom, Ireland, France and India at an enterprise value of € 120 million from Alfanar Electric Systems Company (Alfanar) of The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Alfanar is a major player in the electrical manufacturing business, including the manufacturing of electrical construction products as well as related engineering services. The deal is likely to be concluded within the current financial year.

c. The Company has terminated Share Purchase Agreement entered into with First Reserve, an offshore private equity (PE) firm for sale of overseas Power T&D businesses of the Company at Indonesia, Hungary, Ireland, France, US and Belgium. However, the Company will continue to identify new buyers for sale of these businesses in near future and hence, these businesses will continue to be reflected as discontinuing businesses.

d. Details of the discontinued businesses as on 31st December, 2016 included therein are given below in terms of the requirement of Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 105:

(' in crore)
ParticularsQuarter endedNine months endedPrevious year ended
31.12.201630.09.201631.12.201531.12.201631.12.201531.03.2016
Gross sales / Income from operations1011.61997.651063.003109.085499.896898.37
Loss before Tax(66.15)(55.55)(237.96)(179.94)(232.97)(364.62)
Net loss after Tax(68.26)(57.27)(221.96)(185.64)(286.63)(473.60)

5. The Company has applied for the change of its name from Crompton Greaves Limited to CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited for which Shareholders approval is already in place and awaiting approval from Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.

6. Consequent to adoption of Ind AS effective from 1st April, 2015, the net profit for the quarter ended and nine months ended 31st December, 2015 is decreased by ' 190.69 crore and ' 220.50 crore respectively on account of increase in depreciation due to fair value, amortisation of intangible assets, depreciation on leased assets, expected credit losses, re-measurements of defined benefit obligations, and other adjustments.

7. Results of the quarter / nine months ended 31st December, 2016 are in compliance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) notified by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. Consequently, results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2015 have been restated to comply with Ind AS to make them comparable.

8. Figures of the previous quarters / year have been regrouped, wherever necessary to correspond with the current quarter / period. Hence, the corresponding component figures are comparable with all respective quarters / period financial results.

For Crompton Greaves Limited

Place: New DelhiK.N. Neelkant
Date: 10th February, 2017 CEO & Managing Director

DIN: 05122610


© 2017 PR Newswire