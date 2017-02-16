

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares erased early gains to drift lower on Thursday after figures from Destatis showed German employment grew at the weakest pace in three years during the fourth quarter of 2016.



The number of employed rose by 0.6 percent from a year earlier after a 0.8 percent gain in the third quarter. The latest growth was the weakest since the fourth quarter of 2013, when employment rose 0.5 percent.



The benchmark DAX was down 21 points or 0.18 percent at 11,773 in opening deals after rising 0.2 percent the previous day.



Automakers Daimler, BMW and Volkswagen were flat to slightly lower even as industry data showed Europe's car registrations grew for the third successive month in January.



Banks Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank fell over 1 percent.



Deutsche Boerse shares rose half a percent. The stock exchange operator proposed to increase its dividend for 2016 after reporting strong increases in annual earnings and profits.



