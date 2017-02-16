Upcoming at the Shanghai New International Expo Center, February 22-25: The 31st China Wedding Expo

The 120,000 square meter exhibition highlights the expo's role as the industry's leading annual event

SHANGHAI, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The 31st China Wedding Expo, sponsored by the China Portrait Photography Society (CPPS) and the Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shanghai, will be held concurrently with China Baby Photo Expo 2017 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center from February 22 to February 25, 2017. The event is hosted by Shanghai International Exhibition Service Co., Ltd. The 31st China Wedding Expo, housing over 1,000 domestic and international exhibitors across a 120,000-square meter space, maintains the event's role as one of the world's largest bridal and wedding exhibitions.

The expo will showcase high-end wedding dress brands in the W1 and W2 halls as well as products that integrate exquisite craftsmanship with trending design elements in the E1 and E2 halls. Customized photo albums and frames highlight how demand has shifted away from conventional design concepts. In the W3 hall, many of the new products on display demonstrate how emerging technologies such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and virtual reality (VR) are being applied to create unprecedented and highly personalized photography experiences for newlyweds. A new "wedding planning and space design" segment is being added to the wedding supplies section of the expo in the W4 hall, bringing in blue-chip brands in space design into the well-appointed space and giving grooms- and brides-to-be an opportunity to control the spaceaesthetics of their forthcoming nuptials. Best-in-class products and high-tech solutions from leading domestic and international players in the photography and video sectors will be on show in the E3 hall.

The sponsors of the event have also scheduled a variety of lectures and events. China Baby Photo Expo 2017, a concurrently-held 20,000+ square-meter affair, is expected to attract 50,000 attendees. The event will showcase a full range of affordably-priced products and services from leading brands in the W4 and W5 halls.

Contact:



Louis Zhao

+86-21-6279-2828 x225

zhaoluyi@siec-ccpit.com