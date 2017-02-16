Global Electrosurgical Devices Market Analysis, Competitive Assessment and Forecasts to 2021

PUNE, India, February 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Electrosurgical devices are experiencing steady growth across many countries. Emerging markets are expected to demonstrate the highest growth among the 10 major markets (10MM) covered in the report, which are the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, China, India and Brazil.

The two major segments of electrosurgical devices are surgical generators and electrosurgical instruments. Surgical generators include radiofrequency, ultrasonic, electrocautery, and argon plasma equipment. Electrosurgical instruments sector includes monopolar, bipolar, ultrasonic, and APC instruments.

The electrosurgical devices market will be driven by the increasing number of minimally invasive procedures and robotic surgeries, as well as untapped potential in emerging markets.

The global electrosurgical market features many prominent medical device manufacturers. Medtronic, Olympus, and Ethicon play an important role on the global stage. However, firms such as Erbe, ConMed, and Bovie Medical have also been innovative in a dynamic healthcare technology space.

Future innovations in electrosurgical technology will driven by the increased focus on minimizing OR hazards and improving patient recovery times. Key Opinion Leaders emphasize the need for greater standardization of education and training with the use of electrosurgical devices. In addition, KOLs have highlighted the importance of patient safety and the clear communication of device risks.

Overview of different electrosurgical treatment modalities and technologies available to surgeons. Annualized total electrosurgical devices market revenue by segment and market outlooks by country through 2021. Key topics covered include strategic competitive assessment, market characterization, identification of unmet needs, reimbursement and regulatory considerations, evaluating market access, and implications of the emerging technologies on the market. Pipeline analysis: Emerging products and technologies. Analysis of the current and future market competition in the electrosurgical devices market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, barriers and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.

