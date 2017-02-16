AlphaDesk Hires Global Head of Implementation Services

NEW YORK and LONDON, February 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

AlphaDesk, the cloud-based software provider to hedge funds and other investment managers, today announced Choon-Lin Yeo as Global Head of Implementation Services and signals growth in a year of change.

Kevin Galliers, COO, says, "2017 will be a year of choices for portfolio managers and COO's as operating costs continue to be in-focus, outsourced technology and services gain momentum, and MIFID 2 compliance in the UK and Europe moves onto the near-term horizon. We outperformed our 2016 expectations and we are expecting 2017 to be a stellar year so hiring for growth is critical, and Choon-Lin has a fantastic track record in the financial services industry, holding senior positions at Thomson Reuters, Murex and Calypso."

"I am delighted to have joined AlphaDesk, an established Order and Portfolio Management solution provider for the investment industry, to support its growing global footprint," said Choon-Lin Yeo. "Drawing on AlphaDesk's strong implementation expertise, my top priority is to enhance our client experience by rationalizing our delivery practice and leveraging our wealth of experience.Since we already integrate with a diversified list of fund services providers we can help our clients hit the ground running."

About SGGG AlphaDesk

AlphaDesk delivers real-time order, portfolio, and operations management tools to fund managers. The managed cloud service supports multiple portfolios, strategies, asset types, currencies and custodians in a single, integrated solution. Through the use of cutting-edge cloud technologies AlphaDesk achieves unparalleled performance, functionality, and value for money.

