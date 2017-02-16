FORTUM CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 16 FEBRUARY 2017 AT 12.00 EET



Fortum's Financials 2016 including Operating and Financial Review, Financial Statements, and Auditor's Report has been published. In addition, the CEO letter, the Corporate Governance Statement, the Remuneration Statement, and the Tax Footprint have been published.



The material is attached to this release and available at www.fortum.com/investors.



The Online Annual Review and the Sustainability Report, that are part of Fortum's 2016 reporting entity, will be published on week 10 at www.Fortum.com/investors.



