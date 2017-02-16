EXCHANGE NOTICE 16.2.2017 EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES
EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES LISTING ON 17.2.2017
6 Exchange Traded Notes issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) will be listed as of 17.2.2017. Please find ETN identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE 16.2.2017 EXCHANGE TRADED NOTES
ETN:IÄ PÖRSSILISTALLE 17.2.2017
6 ETN:ää otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 17.2.2017. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Nordea Bank AB (publ) Perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=615353
