Germany's sonnen, a developer of intelligent residential and commercial storage technology, has unveiled a new North American Innovation Center called the sonnen InnovationHub that will bundle all of the company's U.S. production and R&D operations under one roof.

Located in Atlanta, Georgia, the facility is scheduled to begin producing sonnenBatterie products in the second quarter of this year. sonnen says that the decision to invest in a new, state-of-the-art manufacturing and product research hub was a reflection of the growing U.S. energy storage market.

"sonnen U.S. has experienced exponential sales growth over the past year, making the sonnen InnovationHub a smart investment to capitalize upon the immense potential of the North American energy storage market," said sonnen Group CEO Christoph Ostermann. "We expect that linking our U.S. manufacturing and R&D teams in one facility will increase the rate of product innovation, and enable us to better adapt to the future needs of the ...

