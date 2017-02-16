

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Börse Group AG (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK) Thursday announced 14 percent increase in full year 2016 net income to 811 million euros. Net revenue advanced by 8 per cent for the full year to approximately 2.4 billion euros.



Further, the company noted that net revenue in the Xetra segment declined by 11 per cent, compared to the record year 2015, to around 165 million euros in 2016. Clearstream reported growth in its largest areas of business, increasing net revenue by 5 per cent, to 782 million euros.



Futher, the Group's growth potential will be strengthened and will turn the group into a global market infrastructure provider of choice.



The company proposed a dividend increase to 2.35 euros per share, which is equivalent to 54 per cent of net income for the period.



Looking ahead, the company affirmed net revenue target of between 5 per cent and 10 per cent in 2017. The net income for the period is expected to increase between 10 per cent and 15 per cent.



The Deutsche Borse said it plans to consistently pursue its merger with the London Stock Exchange Group.



