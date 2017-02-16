

Fund Dealing Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 15/02/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 9,139,683.21 10.1552



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 15/02/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 28,766,941.01 14.3835



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 15/02/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 276,304.06 17.269



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 15/02/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,895,027.87 15.832



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 15/02/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 225000 USD 2,394,680.88 10.643



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 15/02/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1450000 USD 15,432,667.04 10.6432



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 15/02/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 35,474,642.90 12.6469



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 15/02/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 281,976.35 13.4274



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 15/02/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,104,516.56 15.4262



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 15/02/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 141000 EUR 2,192,702.26 15.5511



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 15/02/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 140010 GBP 1,521,835.69 10.8695



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 15/02/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4200000 USD 68,111,888.73 16.2171



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 15/02/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,230,274.56 17.5754



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 15/02/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 42,694,660.58 16.743



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 15/02/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 289,993.55 13.8092



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 15/02/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 281,351.15 13.3977



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 15/02/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,191,487.46 14.3553



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 15/02/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,256,179.71 17.4469



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 15/02/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,171,908.19 15.4036



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 15/02/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1820000 GBP 18,203,150.02 10.0017



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 15/02/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,211,479.75 17.3044



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 15/02/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 277,607.45 17.3505



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 15/02/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,346,841.67 17.3874



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 15/02/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1800000 EUR 23,358,091.13 12.9767



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 15/02/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,355,196.16 17.7766



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 15/02/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 301000 EUR 4,572,273.08 15.1903



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 15/02/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 300010 GBP 3,089,277.16 10.2972



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 15/02/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,278,965.08 17.5381



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 15/02/2017 IE00BVXC4854 6450000 USD 97,230,092.61 15.0744



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 15/02/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,934,184.19 5.6203



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 15/02/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 54,223,745.08 18.538



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 15/02/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,022,566.29 15.7318



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 15/02/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 904,340.62 13.9129



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 15/02/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 277,694.06 17.3559



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 15/02/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 288,141.41 18.0088



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 15/02/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,509,911.52 17.9995



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 15/02/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,856,702.95 19.6228



