

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's unemployment rate increased further in January to the highest level in seven months, in line with expectations, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Thursday.



The jobless rate rose to 7.3 percent in January from 6.5 percent in the previous month. The figure also matched consensus estimate.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 7.5 percent.



The latest jobless rate was the highest since June 2016, when it marked 7.6 percent.



The number of unemployed people climbed to 385,000 in January from 337,000 in December. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 388,000.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 6.8 percent in January from 6.9 percent a month ago.



