Leaders of the free world, look away now: the World Bank has this week published a report that appears to show how a number of western nations have taken their eye of the ball when it comes to delivering supportive policies for clean energy adoption - with developing countries taking up the mantle instead.

The World Bank's RISE (Regulatory Indicators for Sustainable Energy) scorecard has assessed the energy access, energy efficiency and renewable energy policies of 111 countries and found that it is developing nations that are increasingly taking the lead.

Mexico, China, Turkey, India, Vietnam, Brazil and South Africa are singled out for praise in the report; the World Bank effusive at their collective efforts to support a transition to more sustainable forms of energy via the introduction of robust policies.

However, beyond these nations there is vast room for improvement, the RISE report said, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa where 600 million people still live without electricity. The RISE analysis revealed ...

