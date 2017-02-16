Clintec today announces the launch of its new brand identity reflected in their newly created website. This in part marks Clintec's 20th anniversary and the achievement of significant milestones following another year of substantial growth, together with a succession of key appointments that have enhanced the global leadership team.

Clintec, a multi-award winning and privately woman-owned full-service Clinical Research Organisation (CRO) which embraces diversity, was formed 20 years ago by Chairman, CEO and Founder, Dr Rabinder Buttar. Globally Clintec provides full and functional clinical research solutions to major pharmaceutical companies, as well as leading small and medium-sized biotech companies in oncology, rare diseases and other therapeutic areas. With locally based Clintec employees in over 50 countries, Clintec delivers innovative, customised full and functional clinical research solutions to the clinical drug development sector in a focused, flexible and forward way.

Over the last 20 years, Clintec has grown organically into a renowned global player within the clinical research outsourcing arena and is the most geographically diverse mid-market CRO in the world, with an operating footprint on a par with its multi-billion dollar competitors. Clintec's success lies in its twofold strategic approach providing highly flexible, customised solutions which meet client's needs, whilst at the same time creating an excellent working environment that supports and nurtures its staff. In addition to driving business growth, Clintec has established unique training programs across multiple regions to provide continuous development opportunities for staff and to attract new talent into the clinical research sector.

Dr Rabinder Buttar, Chairman, CEO and Founder, said "Our new brand reflects Clintec's journey over the past 20 years and its confidence in the future. In a very positive way, we look forward to continuing our entrepreneurial journey aligning our company closely with the needs of our clients, welcoming new customers on board and bringing innovative clinical research solutions to them. Our employees mean a great deal to us and we look forward to their development within our company to become the leaders of tomorrow."

The new website has beendesigned to provide a user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality throughout, allowing visitors to access Clintec's services, find out about the latest jobs in clinical research and contact the global team. The new Clintec website features a new blog of opinion pieces on the latest developments in clinical research from Clintec's highly experienced global team of experts. Visitors will also be able to keep up to date with the latest news and events plus opportunities to easily contact Clintec's Business Development teams.

Bobby Bal, Chief Commercial Officer and Executive Vice President, said "Launching a new brand is symbolic for Clintec, as it is a milestone that sets the scene for the next phase of growth for Clintec. The new brand reflects the innovative spirit with a solutions focus that Clintec and its employees continue to concentrate on".

Clintec's growth achievements have been recognised through winning multiple industry awards and becoming finalists for several more. The most recent recognitions being finalists at the Scottish Life Science Awards for Exporter of the Year 2017 and at the Scottish Business Awards for Scale-Up Business of the Year 2016. The Scottish Business Awards was attended by over 2000 business leaders and with Academy Award winner actor and environmental activist Leonardo DiCaprio giving the keynote speech.

The recognition at the Scottish Life Science Awards and Scottish Business Awards comes after a successful year following the earlier win Scale-Up Business of the Year at the Minority Suppliers Development Network 2016 Awards and being named Best Mid-Sized Pharmaceutical CRO 2016 in the UK in Global Health and Pharma (GHP) Magazine's International Life Science Awards.

About Clintec International

Clintec International is a global full service Contract Research Organisation with an organically grown presence, including legal entities, in over 50 developed and emerging countries and with operational capabilities in more than 80 countries. Clintec provides innovative full and functional clinical research solutions to 7 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies in the world, as well as leading biotechnology and medical device firms. The company excels in conducting Phase I IV clinical studies, supported by an experienced world class team of locally based clinical research professionals. Headquartered in the UK and going into its 20th year of significant global expansion, Clintec's, focused, flexible and forward approach ensures quick and reliable results customised to the global clinical research needs of its clients. Clintec is a woman majority-owned private company which embraces diversity.

