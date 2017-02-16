

Octopus Titan VCT Plc (the 'Company')



16 February 2017



Disposal of Zoopla Property Group



The Board of Octopus Titan VCT plc is pleased to announce that the Company has recently realised in full its investment in Zoopla Property Group plc ('Zoopla', now ZPG plc).



The Company first invested in Zoopla in January 2009, and has held its interest in Zoopla through its participation in Octopus Zenith LP ('Zenith') since June 2013. Zoopla listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange with a value of £919 million in June 2014. The Company has successfully realised parts of its investment in Zoopla at various points of strength throughout the life of the investment, the most recent (and final) of which was following the rise in Zoopla's share price following its announcement of recent acquisitions.



Whilst the disposal of the remaining holding in Zoopla does not give rise to a material increase in the Company's net asset value, the Board is delighted that it has been part of Zoopla's success story and that shareholders have benefitted from investment in the first billion dollar business to have been backed by a Venture Capital Trust.



For further information please contact:



Alex Macpherson Octopus Investments Limited 0800 316 2295



Jo Oliver Octopus Investments Limited 0800 316 2295



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Octopus Titan VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



B28V934R25



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX