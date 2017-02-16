ATOS: Atos confirmed as first official supporter of Glasgow 2018 European Championships

Paris, Glasgow, 16th February 2017 -Atos, a leader in digital transformation, has today been confirmed as the first official supporter of the Glasgow 2018 European Championships as a Timing, Scoring and Results (TSR) provider. Glasgow 2018 is an exciting new multi-sport event that brings together some of Europe's leading sporting competitions.

Excitement continues to build ahead of Glasgow 2018, which promises to be a new highlight on the global sporting calendar and will build on Scotland's reputation for delivering world-class sporting and cultural events.

Starting in 2018, the European Championships will be staged every four years and will combine the existing European Championships of Athletics, Aquatics, Cycling, Gymnastics, Rowing and Triathlon with a new Golf team event. The first edition will be held in a unique sporting partnership between Host Cities Glasgow and Berlin.

Atos will provide the Timing, Scoring, Results and TV graphics service for Cycling, Golf, Gymnastics and Triathlon, as well as the TV graphics highlights package for all sports, providing a seamless viewing experience for a potential TV audience of over one billion across Europe.

Aileen Campbell MSP, Scottish Government Minister for Sport, said: "The 2018 European Championships provides Scotland with an exceptional opportunity to build on the success of hosting major events such as the Commonwealth Games and Ryder Cup over recent years. It will help us to further enhance our reputation as a world class venue for international sporting events."

Councillor Archie Graham OBE, Depute Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: "Glasgow's sporting reputation has never been higher thanks to our international sporting events programme. The European Championships will see us embark on the next stage of this proud sporting journey in partnership with Europe's leading sports.

"Atos is a world leader when it comes to providing digital services for major sporting events and has shown time and time again that they can deliver on the global stage.

Their proven experience will put Glasgow 2018 in the best possible position to deliver a truly world-class event for athletes and spectators alike."

Gavin Thomson, Senior Vice President, Scotland, Ireland and Wales, and Big Data and Security UK&I at Atos said: "We are confident that the Glasgow 2018 European Championships will be a great success. Atos was delighted to play a leading role in Glasgow 2014 - an event seen as one of the best Commonwealth Games ever staged."

Marta Sanfeliu Ribot, Chief Operating Officer, Major Events, Atos said: "We have delivered innovative IT solutions for the Olympic and Paralympic Games for more than 20 years and once again the digital transformation involved in bringing events like Glasgow 2018 to an increasingly sophisticated worldwide audience is a challenge we relish. Glasgow has an internationally acclaimed reputation for hosting major sporting events and this is another key opportunity to showcase the city, the athletes and the support sponsors involved."

Scottish Triathlete Marc Austin, who staged a memorable performance at Strathclyde Country Park, during the 2014 Commonwealth Games said: "It is fantastic to see a world-renowned brand like Atos lend their name to the Glasgow 2018 European Championships and it confirms how highly regarded this event will be.

"The feeling of competing in front of a home crowd at the Commonwealth Games is something that will live with me forever and I'll be working hard to gain that experience again at 2018. The addition of the Triathlon Age Group Championships will create a real carnival atmosphere at Strathclyde Country Park and everyone in the Triathlon community is looking forward to it."

As part of the inaugural European Championships in 2018 around 3,000 athletes will visit Scotland for six events (Aquatics, Cycling, Golf, Gymnastics, Rowing and Triathlon) while a further 1,500 athletes will compete in Berlin as part of the European Athletics Championships.

The event will build on Glasgow and Scotland's track record of hosting major international events including the 2014 Commonwealth Games, 2014 Ryder Cup and 2015 World Gymnastics Championships.

