Knopp Biosciences LLC today announced that the National Institutes of Health Blueprint Neurotherapeutics Network has awarded the company a grant under the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program to advance novel treatments for epilepsy.

Terms of the grant provide the potential for up to $2.5 million of direct support based on milestone attainment.

The award supports Knopp's preclinical and clinical development of small-molecule drug candidates directed to a validated, anti-seizure pharmaceutical target known as Kv7.2. Knopp expects initially to advance novel Kv7 activators in neonatal epileptic encephalopathy associated with a rare mutation in the KCNQ2 gene. These mutations cause severe epilepsy and profound developmental disability in newborns and infants, for whom conventional anti-seizure medications are insufficient or ineffective.

Steven Dworetzky, PhD., Knopp's Chief Scientific Officer and the Principal Investigator in the Blueprint-funded project, is a longtime Kv7 researcher whose group first cloned the Kv7.2 gene during his former tenure with the Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. "This award comes not just with significant direct support but with access to top collaborators in the Blueprint Neurotherapeutics Network, who are committed to the discovery of disease-modifying treatments for the underlying causes of epilepsy," he said. "We already see evidence that our Blueprint collaboration will accelerate our move into human studies in challenging indications, including KCNQ2 encephalopathy and treatment-resistant, generalized epilepsy syndromes."

Knopp Biosciences, based in Pittsburgh, PA, USA, is a privately held drug discovery and development company focused on delivering breakthrough treatments for inflammatory and neurological diseases of high unmet need in clearly defined patient populations. Our clinical-stage small molecule, dexpramipexole, will be entering Phase 2/3 clinical studies in hypereosinophilic syndromes and Phase 2 clinical studies in eosinophilic asthma. Our preclinical platform is directed to small molecule treatments for neonatal epileptic encephalopathy, a devastating brain disorder of infants caused by a rare mutation in the KCNQ2 gene. For more information, see www.knoppbio.com.

Knopp's Kv7 research is supported under Award Number U44NS093160 of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The content of this announcement is solely the responsibility of Knopp and does not necessarily represent the views of the NIH.

