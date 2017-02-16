McKay Brothers Distributes Osaka Securities Exchange Data in Singapore at Lowest Known Latency

TOKYO and SINGAPORE, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- McKay Brothers International (MBI) is now distributing Osaka Securities Exchange market data on its Quincy Extreme Data (QED) service. Select OSE futures are distributed at the SGX data center in Singapore in less than 31.5 milliseconds one-way, the lowest known latency. Private bandwidth at the lowest known latency between the SGX and @Tokyo (CC2) data centers is also available from MBI.

"The QED service levels the playing field for the fastest market data," says MBI managing director Francois Tyc. "All subscribers receive QED's best latency and on terms to encourage firms of all sizes to participate."

The QED service features short-term subscriptions, discounts for small firms and a single API globally. The select OSE futures data is the company's initial market data offering in Asia. Other Asia-sourced data will be added in 2017.

"Asia traders and risk managers can now receive the preeminent OSE equity futures instruments in Singapore over our industry leading microwave technology," notes Tyc. "We look forward toexpanding the reach of the QED service to more markets in Asia."

The QED service debuted in 2012, distributing select Illinois-sourced futures data to the markets in New Jersey at the lowest known latency. The service extended to Europe in 2014, offering a market data service at the lowest known latency between Illinois and Frankfurt and between London and Frankfurt. Globally, the QED service offers select market data from twelve exchanges. The company's eighteen points of presence are located at major trading hubs in the Japan, Singapore, France, Germany, Spain, the UK, and the US.

McKay Brothers' private bandwidth service offers private microwave bandwidth between Tokyo and Singapore, Illinois and New Jersey, and the UK and continental Europe. The company also offers millimeter wave service between key data centers in the Chicago, New Jersey and the London metro areas.

About McKay Brothers International, SA

McKay Brothers International, SA is a proven provider of extremely low latency private wireless bandwidth and microwave market data. The Quincy Extreme Data service is an integrated and normalized feed of select market data sourced from financial exchanges globally and is offered in exchange colocation centers around the world. MBI services in Japan are offered through its affiliate, Josada Telecommunications, Inc.