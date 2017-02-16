REC Silicon, the Norwegian-headquartered producer of polysilicon, ended 2016 strongly, posting revenue for the fourth quarter (Q4) of $80.4 million, up from $50.9 million in the previous quarter.

This increase delivered EBITDA of $4.9 million, which is in stark contrast to the negative $-7.9 million posted in Q3 as the REC Silicon's efforts to reduce its costs and maintain its liquidity proved fruitful.

In November last year the firm bemoaned the ongoing trade spat between China and the U.S., as well as the cuts to China's FIT in June, as the leading reasons for its poor Q3 performance that led to 70 job losses in the U.S.

Having begun 2016 on the backfoot - the closure ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...