Live dealer pioneer named Best Newcomer Affiliate Program at prestigious event

Ground-breaking live dealer operator Codeta.com has added a second trophy to its cabinet in as many weeks at the iGB Affiliate Awards 2017.

The operator's affiliate program, Codetaff.com, was named Best Newcomer Affiliate Program of the Year at the ceremony, held in London following the second day of the London Affiliate Conference.

Codeta.com was up against other newcomers including 21Bet.co.uk, Cashmio, Bright Affiliates and Roverto Affiliates, but fought off the competition to take home the gong.

The operator was also shortlisted for Best Affiliate Marketing Campaign, which is ran during the Stockholm Affiliate Event.

The award comes after Codeta.com was named Newcomer of the Year at the prestigious Casino.SE Awards 2017 in Sweden earlier this month.

Codeta.com CEO Edward Ihre, said: "We are thrilled to have been given this award in recognition of our top-notch affiliate program.

"We only launched at the end of summer last year, and in a short space of time have made our mark on the live tables game sector, as well as the wider market.

"I'd like to thank the incredible team behind Codeta.com and Codetaff for their dedication and hard work.

"Special mention goes to the industry peers and affiliates who nominated us for the award, as well as the judging panel and iGB for recognising our on going efforts.

"We have a packed product pipeline this year, with a conveyor belt of new games, features, bonuses and rewards ready to roll-out to players.

"It's going to be an immense 12 months, a year that sees Codeta.com grow from newcomer to power player by offering an unrivalled player experience," he adds.

Codetaff boasts quick results and scheduled payments, generous and clear commission plans, transparent flow and simple tracking systems, and a premium player experience.

Codeta.com offers a sleek and intuitive site with a variety of live dealer games including blackjack and roulette from the likes of NetEnt, Evolution Gaming and Authentic Gaming.

The site's live dealer games are streamed from dedicated studios, as well as real-life tables on casino floors all over the world, which is known as dual-play.

Codeta is carving out a name for itself as a pioneer and leader in live table games, but also has a selection of other table games and slots from NetEnt, Play'N'Go, Aristocrat, Novomatic NYX, Microgaming and others.

The site is available on desktop, and has also been optimized for play on mobile and tablet devices, both Android and iOS.

The name Codeta is a take on the French phrase coup d'état; with the site kick-starting a revolution against the current status quo of the online casino industry.

