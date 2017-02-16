As previously communicated in IT Notice (3/17), Nasdaq Nordic will introduce an additional, optional tick size table for Exchange Traded Products on Nasdaq Stockholm. The additional tick size table for Warrants, Certificates and Exchange Traded Notes on XSTO contains tick size 0.001 for price levels under 1 SEK. For price levels 1 SEK or above, the tick size is 0.01. The table is an existing, currently not used tick size table which will be renamed and reconfigured for this purpose. The change is planned for INET and GCF production as of February 20, 2017 and testing has been available in INET Test (NTF) and GCF - TST4 as of February 13, 2017.



Details



INET identifiers:



Issuers of instruments within the following market segments may opt for the tick size table as of February 20, 2017.



Exchange / Segment name Segment Currency Seq. no GCF ID MIC symbol -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XSTO OMX STO Warrants SEEQ WAR SEK 4 21 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XSTO OMX STO Certificates SEEQ CERT SEK 160 256 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XSTO OMX STO Exchange Traded SEEQ COM SEK 158 264 Notes --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Tick size table details:



Table Id: 223



Price levels Tick Size ------------------------ 0.000 - 0.999 0.001 ------------------------ 1.00 - 0.01 ------------------------



Tick Size Table name change:



Current name New name as of February 20, 2017 ------------------------------------------------------ XTAL-equities 3 dec. ETP table1 ------------------------------------------------------



Testing



The following order books have been configured with the new tick size table in INET Test (NTF) as of February 13, 2017:



Order book id Market Segment Symbol -------------------------------------------------------------- 119827 OMX STO Exchange Traded Notes BEAROLJAX8AVA -------------------------------------------------------------- 121366 OMX STO Exchange Traded Notes BEARDAXX15AVA3 -------------------------------------------------------------- 124217 OMX STO Warrants MINILEURSEKAVA10 -------------------------------------------------------------- 124219 OMX STO Warrants MINILEURSEKAVA12 --------------------------------------------------------------



Protocol specifications



No changes to protocol specifications.



Current versions of INET protocol specifications are available at the Nasdaq Nordic Technical Information website, under INET Nordic Protocol Specifications.



Implementation schedule



The additional tick size table will be available for XSTO Exchange Traded Products:



- INET Test (NTF), GCF - TST4 - as of February 13, 2017



- GCF Production - February 20, 2017



- INET Production - February 20, 2017



Documentation



INET Nordic Market Model: Changes will be reflected in the Market Model. The current and future version of the Market Model can be viewed at http://business.nasdaq.com/list/Rules-and-Regulations/European-rules/index.html.



Support



For technical questions, please contact Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations: Tel: +46 8 405 6410, E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com



List of test instruments can be requested from Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations.



