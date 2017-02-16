EMnify, the global cellular M2M and IoT connectivity platform headquartered in Berlin, Germany, will present its cloud-based solutions enabling enterprises and OEMs to connect machine-to-machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) devices and applications at the 2017 Mobile World Congress (Booth Hall 7, Stand 7L51), from February 27 to March 2 in Barcelona.

EMnify's unique infrastructure is being operated as a cloud service and enables their customers to deploy their devices in "secure device clouds", thus minimizing the risks usually associated with IoT&M2M applications. Additionally, EMnify offers its services as a transparent pay-as-you-go pricing model which ensures that businesses retain their flexibility and helps them optimize their costs.

"With EMnify, companies can save time on setting up and managing every aspect of their connectivity throughout the entire product lifecycle, reduce and efficiently manage their total cost of ownership and ensure that the M2M/IoT network empowering their business will always stay connected and secure", says Frank Stöcker, CEO of EMnify.

The key components of the EMnify platform to be presented in Barcelona will be:

International, multi-operator coverage

EMnify offers connectivity across more than 180 countries within over 540 cellular networks worldwide. Enterprises have the ability to switch between available networks at any time, which grants every customer full control over connectivity and associated costs. Powerful connectivity management platform

Customers can easily manage all aspects of their connectivity, including creation and editing tariff profiles, limiting data consumption and setting permissions for each device. Real-time monitoring provides users with live usage and status reports. EMnify's RESTful API enables easier scalability with processes automation. Secure device cloud

EMnify provides all customers with their own private secure network environment. The data generated by the endpoints is being transferred directly to the application back-end via secure VPN access, while network-based firewalls allow access control and traffic filtering.

About EMnify:

EMnify is a Berlin-based company which provides an innovative, secure and scalable global cellular connectivity management platform for companies of any size who need a simple to use, but highly flexible and powerful solution to connect their IoT and M2M devices and manage their connectivity. Founded in 2014, the company was born out of the belief that the impact of IoT will revolutionize commerce worldwide and improve our lives with intelligent devices. EMnify's unique cloud infrastructure in addition to enabling software-defined networking, regional data traffic handling, increased security compared to hardware-based solutions, offers features to power even the most demanding applications.

