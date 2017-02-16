Welland, Ontario and Barrie, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 16, 2017) - EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies Corp. (TSXV: EHT) ("EHT" or the "Company") and Northern Shield Development Corporation ("NSDC") are pleased to announce the first installation of ENERTEC wall panels in a First Nation's home.

Northern Shield Development Corporation, a First Nation and Aboriginal focused structurally insulated panel housing provider has commencing installation of the ENERTEC Fiberglass Reinforced Fire Retardant Structurally Insulated Panels ("FRSIP") in homes constructed by NSDC in Brunswick House First Nation, located near Chapleau, ON.

The term "Structurally Insulated Panel" or "SIP" is an established industry terminology that historically has identified a panel consisting of wood sheeting on both sides of an insulation material. The ENERTEC wall panel redefines that as a Fiberglass Reinforced Fire Retardant panel which is cost effective, carries a better fire rating and provides a materially shorter installation process than the old products. The ENERTEC wall panel recently received its Class II of B fire rating, meeting Canadian National Building Code requirements for most applications.

The ENERTEC FRSIP wall panels will be used for the first time as interior partition walls for two bedrooms being added in the basements of 8 homes being built in the Brunswick House community. "Rather than use conventional stick framing and standard construction materials, we opted to use a 4" thick ENERTEC FRSIP wall panel to add the bedrooms to the basements. Even doing this for the first time, the time savings to erect the walls has truly been exceptional" said Mr. Steve Marshall, President of NSDC. Mr. Marshall further commented that "using the ENERTEC FRSIP wall panels to replace interior wall framing will dramatically change how our homes are constructed and/or renovated. Not only is the system simplistic, easy and fast to install but the ENERTEC FRSIP's further advance our goal of eliminating mould and enhancing fire resiliency."

Mr. John Gamble, CEO of EHT indicated that "we have worked with Steve and NSDC for some time in an effort to ensure we met their requirements. Now that NSDC has begun installing our ENERTEC products we expect to continue to grow our relationship, one project at a time."

NSDC will install the first solar embedded ENERTEC FRSIP roof panels on the last home being constructed in Brunswick House First Nation in April. NSDC has also received preliminary approval to construct 12 duplexes made completely out of ENERTEC FRSIP wall panels and solar embedded ENERTEC FRSIP roof panels in First Nation communities this spring.

The EHT advanced ENERTEC Modular Wall and Roof System uses a proprietary skin and foam core that is stronger and more energy efficient than traditional wood or steel structures providing the highest ratings for energy efficiency. EHT works with its partners worldwide to erect the buildings on-site utilizing EHT staff and local crews. After installation, each structure can be furnished and finished to meet the customer's requirements including siding, tile, kitchens and bathrooms or segregated commercial rooms. The finished wall product can be shipped on pallets and delivered via rail, truck or water in standard formats.

At the core of the ENERTEC product line is the ENERTEC Embedded Solar Roof Module. Solar cells can be embedded in a proprietary fire proof skin resulting in substantial cost savings by eliminating heavy glass panels and aluminum racking required for traditional solar panels. Two barriers to greater adoption of solar energy are weight limitations of the roof on which solar panels could be deployed and onerous shipping and labour costs. A lighter product at a better price point will open a larger market for solar due to the faster return of capital investment especially for rural and remote users looking to go off-grid. Furthermore, the entire EHT embedded solar roof becomes a massive solar panel capable of producing significantly more energy than the home requires, allowing the structure to then become an important source of power for the local micro grid or large battery storage systems.

About Northern Shield Development Corporation

Northern Shield Development Corporation is a housing, construction and development company and a leader in structurally insulated panel ("SIP") construction projects. Geared toward affordable construction and Northern climates, NSDC is focused on the betterment of First Nation housing conditions and is a provider and supporter to First Nations of culturally and geographically appropriate, healthy, sustainable and cost efficient housing. Utilizing innovation and alternative construction methods, NSDC can act as a design builder, supplier and installer of SIP panel modular housing and structures, project consultants or a simply a supplier of SIP panels. Working extensively with a variety First Nation communities, NSDC believes in a "First Nation First" approach to projects and has developed a training/construction approach that allows communities to build houses and buildings that are durable, long lasting, energy efficient, fire and mould resilient.

About EnerDynamic Hybrid Technologies

EHT delivers proprietary, turn-key energy solutions which are intelligent, bankable and sustainable. Most energy products and solutions can be implemented immediately wherever they are needed. EHT stands above its competitors by combining a full suite of solar PV, wind and battery storage solutions, which can deliver energy 24 hours per day in both small-scale and large-scale format. In addition to traditional support to established electrical networks, EHT excels where no electrical grid exists. The organization supplies advanced solutions for various industries in combination with energy saving and energy generation solutions.