The German State Police Office (LKA) and Polish Police from CBSP Zielona Gora arrested the four men on Tuesday after a joint investigation in the Polish town of Wojciechów. The men, all aged between 35 and 36 and from Poland, are alleged to have broken into solar parks and stolen goods on several occassions in different areas of Germany. "The joint actions of investigators has successfully led to the concrete linking of the thieves to criminal offences committed in Germany," said a police spokesperson.

Since August 2016, LKA Brandenburg and CBSP Zielona Gora have worked on a joint investigation on behalf of the Public Prosecutor for Organized Crime. The main ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...