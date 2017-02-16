Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "European Infrastructure-as-a-Service Market, Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

This study aims to forecast and analyse the European Infrastructure-as-a-Service market outlook from 2016 to 2021.

Technological and economic benefits of using Infastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) continue to be the main factors driving enterprise migration to the cloud. The increased awareness of different types of cloud services (public, private, hybrid, managed) has led IT decision-makers to evaluate a hybrid IT strategy that helps them adopt the cloud configurations that best suit different application requirements. As a result, cloud service providers are aligning themselves to cater to the hybrid cloud/IT requirements of customers. Over the next 6 years, the European IaaS market is expected to grow rapidly at a CAGR (2016-2021) of 27.2% to reach 14.57 billion in 2021.

Key Questions This Study Will Answer:

What is the total size of the IaaS market in Europe and how is it expected to grow from 2017 to 2021?

How is the distribution channel structured in the IaaS market? What indirect channel strategy do providers adopt?

What are the main growth drivers for IaaS? What challenges should providers overcome to gain market share?

Are the two main segments, Computing-as-a-Service and Storage-as-a-Service, growing?

What is the rate of IaaS adoption across European countries and how is this expected to change over the forecast period (2017-2021)?

Which are the main providers in the IaaS market in Europe? What are the competitive strategies adopted by providers to increase their market presence?



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Drivers and Restraints-Total IaaS Market

4. Forecasts and Trends-Total IaaS Market

5. Distribution Channel Analysis

6. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Total IaaS Market

7. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

8. UK Analysis

9. Germany Analysis

10. France Analysis

11. Spain Analysis

12. Italy Analysis

13. Benelux Analysis

14. Nordics Analysis

15. Rest of Europe Analysis

16. The Last Word

17. Appendix

