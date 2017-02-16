Sales Figures Soar at Alcatel

LONDON, February 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Mobile manufacturer Alcatel today announced substantial growth figures that see's them take 10.5 % of the market share in the UK.*

Figures released from research and data annalists GfK (please see notes for reference), show that Alcatel, who underwent a global rebrand last year, now has 10.5% of the market share.* The data revealed that the affordable tech brand holds this figure due to their sales in the Smartphone and Featurephone sectors.

2016 was a flagship year for Alcatel who has created a stronger connection to their consumers by offering superior design, smarter products, without compromising on price. Hero products like the Alcatel Pop 4 were revered by the trade and won many global awards including Best Affordable Smartphone at the 2016 UK Isell awards - voted for by retail staff across the nation. The brand also entered the VR category last year with the introduction of the IDOL 4.

William Paterson, UK and Ireland Country Director comments:

"These figures from GfK are our best to date. I believe they come as a direct result of both our strong product portfolio and our dedicated, committed team, who are continually striving to meet trade and consumer needs. Our increased investment in marketing has seen the introduction of our Alcatel Tech Team, which I believe has also been instrumental in our success. "

Footnotes:

*GfK UK Point of Sales Tracking, Smartmobile, Sales units - December 2016

About Alcatel Mobile Devices

TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited (TCL Communication) designs, develops and markets a diverse range of mobile devices in more than 170 countries worldwide under the Alcatel brand, which represents over 90% of the TCL Communication's total sales and ranks as the world's #6 mobile device manufacturer and the #1 Chinese vendor in overseas markets, based on Q1 2016 telecommunication research firm Gartner and company's data.

Its products and solutions resonate with millennial and Gen Z consumers with a simple, personal, authentic and fun approach. By combining an understanding of local markets and control of the end-to-end manufacturing process, Alcatel branded devices from TCL Communication delivers customized user experiences with innovative, feature-rich, high-performance mobile devices that allow consumers to explore and amplify the joy in the everyday.

TCL Communication is a public company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (2618.HK) and part of TCL Corporation, one of the largest consumer electronics companies in the world. Alcatel is a trademark of Alcatel-Lucent used under license by TCL Communication.

About GfK

GfK is the trusted source of relevant market and consumer information that enables its clients to make smarter decisions.

More than 13,000 market research experts combine their passion with GfK's long-standing data science experience. This allows GFK to deliver vital global insights matched with local market intelligence from more than 100 countries.

By using innovative technologies and data sciences, GFK turns big data into smart data, enabling its clients to improve their competitive edge and enrich consumers' experiences and choices.

http://www.gfk.com/about-gfk/about-gfk/

