Coriant, a global supplier of SDN-enabled end-to-end packet optical and DCI solutions, today introduced a new open optical line solution purpose-built for long haul Data Center Interconnect (DCI) applications. Optimized for ease of deployment with open DCI transponder solutions such as the Coriant Groove™ G30 Platform, the Coriant 7300 Open Line System (OLS) enables superior reach performance and stability for long haul open line system applications as demand for high-capacity connectivity between geographically-dispersed data center sites continues to grow.

Currently in customer trials, the new 7300 OLS solution leverages best-in-class optical layer performance capabilities of the Coriant hiT 7300 Multi-Haul Transport Platform, while extending support for core data center equipment practices, including front-to-back airflow and AC power. In addition to a compact and custom-built shelf design that maximizes space utilization and power efficiency, the 7300 OLS solution enables simplified management and control in third-party, SDN/NFV-managed networking environments via support for Software Defined Networking (SDN) integration enabled by the Coriant Transcend™ SDN Transport Controller.

Built upon industry-leading optical layer performance and stability, the 7300 OLS solution offers unique differentiation for open long haul DCI applications. This differentiation includes the industry's broadest portfolio of amplifiers that maximize capacity and reach even under conditions with strong and inhomogeneous optical impairments, and sophisticated optical link control that delivers the industry's highest engineering margins. Coriant optical link control also ensures robust performance by mitigating the influences of degrading fiber quality or non-ideal fiber types, environmental interference, and other service-impacting transmission challenges.

"Flexibility, openness, and stability are increasingly critical in long haul networks as dynamic and hyperscale traffic flows between data centers drive new design criteria and disaggregated deployment models," said Stefan Voll, Vice President of Product Management, Coriant. "The new 7300 OLS combines best-in-class optical layer performance with data center optimized features in an open system design to improve DCI performance in long haul transport and ROADM applications."

The 7300 OLS solution reinforces Coriant's commitment to open networking and complements its portfolio of SDN-enabled open line systems that deliver on the promise of disaggregation. This portfolio includes the hiT 7300 Multi-Haul Transport Platform and the Coriant Groove™ G30 Platform, including the recently introduced Groove Open Line System (OLS) for metro applications, that enable service providers and data center operators to build their own scalable and secure transmission and optical line solutions with best-in-class functions, all enabled through open APIs.

Coriant will showcase the new 7300 OLS and its complete portfolio of SDN-enabled Smart Router and Packet Optical Transport Solutions at Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona from February 27 March 2 (Hall 2, Stand 2I30). From performance-based multi-layer network optimization to purpose-built metro and long haul DCI, Coriant will demonstrate a broad range of networking solutions that help operators realize the business value of intelligent, open, and highly-programmable networks optimized for the hyperscale generation.

