Carrie McIntyre, vice president, Customer Success at Brazen Technologies, offering one-on-one chat software for hiring and networking

Will present the session "Should You Be Using Chat-Based Messaging to Engage with Top Talent?" during HR West 2017.

The conference will take place Monday, March 6 - Wednesday, March 8, 2017.

McIntyre is scheduled to speak on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 10:35 a.m. PST.

Oakland Convention Center

550 10th Street

Oakland, Calif.

The popularity of chat-based messaging continues to gain momentum. Younger generations are already hooked with research indicating that the average college student spends nine hours per day using their smartphone and nearly 2.4 hours texting and emailing. Adults aren't too far behind either. As a result, employers need to consider engaging potential candidates through the channels they already prefer to use.

During HR West 2017, Carrie McIntyre, vice president, Customer Success for Brazen, will explore how chat-based messaging is transforming the way companies and candidates connect and how chat can improve employer brand perception as well as the experience for both the candidate and the recruiter. McIntyre will explain the different ways chat can be incorporated into recruiting strategy -- including automated chat versus chatting with real people -- and how to decide what makes the most sense for the organization. Session attendees will take away insights on lessons learned plus best practices for adopting casual, chat-based interaction to engage talent.

HR and talent acquisition professionals interested in learning how chat-based messaging can support recruiting efforts at their organization are encouraged to attend this session. For more information about HR West 2017, visit: http://hrwest.org.

