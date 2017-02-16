Forum Systems Wins 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Award for Privileged Access Management

Recognized in API Security with Customer Traction, Demonstrable Results and Best-in-Class Technology

BOSTON, Feb. 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Forum Systems Inc. today announced that the company has been honored as a 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Award winner. The Forum Sentry API Security Gateway has been recognized as a leading technology in Privileged Access Management. The announcement was made in conjunction with RSA Conference 2017 taking place this week in San Francisco.

Processing and securing more than 10 billion transactions per day worldwide, the Forum Sentry API Security Gateway protects and accelerates data exchange and API service access across networks and business boundaries, significantly reducing the cost and complexity of centralizing security, identity and governance. The industry's only FIPS 140-2 and NIAP NDPP-certified API Gateway, Forum Sentry combines identity access control with data security through policy-driven rules and dynamic assessment of data flows. This solution-based approach to privileged access management allows unified data protection across disparate clients and users accessing data from both new and legacy systems.

"APIs are the connective tissue tying together today's networks and applications," said Forum Systems President and Chief Executive Officer Mamoon Yunus. "Driven by mobility, cloud computing and microservices, API deployment rates have never been higher. If not implemented with robust security protections, though, vulnerabilities and flaws within your architecture become an invitation for a data breach. Enterprises and governments use Forum Sentry to ensure their systems securely bridge the expanding diversity in technologies, systems, data formats and protocols. We're thrilled to be recognized as a leader with a 2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Award."

Architected on "security-first" design principles, Forum Sentry precludes clients from directly accessing data, application and services tiers by exposing APIs that are protected by privileged access management policies. This enables repeatable privileged access management solutions, as well as seamless deployments with minimal disruption to existing systems and architectures. Further differentiating itself from the competition, Forum Sentry's scalable, code-free, agentless approach enables rapid secure integration among legacy and modern system components - eliminating the complex, costly and burdensome task of hand-coding.

Underscoring tremendous customer success, Forum Systems' products have been the security foundation in global network architectures for more than 15 years. In fact, current Forum Sentry-based privileged access management solution deployments include U.S. federal agencies, foreign government agencies, and global enterprises in the financial services, energy, telecommunications, healthcare and transportation industries.

The2017 Cybersecurity Excellence Awardshonor companies, products and individuals that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. The awards are produced in partnershipwith the Information Security Community on LinkedIn, tapping into the vast experience of over 350,000+ cybersecurity professionals to recognize the world's best cybersecurity products, professionalsand organizations.

About Forum Systems

Forum Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Crosscheck Networks, Inc., is the leader in API Security Management. Providing centralized security, identity and governance for SOA, REST and mobile communications, the Forum Sentry API Gateway enables enterprises to manage complex API access in an efficient, agile, highly secure manner. Processing more than 10 billion transactions per day worldwide, and architected on "security-first" design principles, Forum Sentry delivers unparalleled protection against HTML-, XML-, SOAP- and REST-based vulnerabilities. Forum Sentry is the industry's only FIPS 140-2 and NIAP NDPP-certified API Gateway for enabling secure connectivity between users, applications and the cloud. For more information, please visit www.forumsys.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.