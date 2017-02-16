Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) today announced that MUTV is now available in 165 countries worldwide through the new MUTV subscription based app.

Available at the Apple and Google Play stores, the MUTV app allows Manchester United's 659 million followers to live stream MUTV for a monthly subscription fee which varies by country (eg USA $5.99 per month).

The MUTV app live streams 24/7 or on demand and features exclusive content such as:

Live commentary and near live broadcasts of all Manchester United matches

Pre and post-match analysis by Manchester United legends

Exclusive interviews with players and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho after each game

Award winning documentaries

Live Jose Mourinho press conferences

Full replays of classic historical Manchester United matches

Daily Manchester United news and analysis

Group Managing Director Richard Arnold said:

"The MUTV app is the next phase of innovation at Manchester United. It allows our global family of 659 million followers to access the magic of Manchester United past and present direct to their mobile devices."

