VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/16/17 -- Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RHT) (OTCQB: RQHTF) ("Reliq" or the "Company"), a technology company focused on creating innovative mobile health (mHealth) and telemedicine solutions for Community-Based Healthcare, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Paz Home Health LLC in Texas to provide Reliq's hardware and software solutions to their home care clients. Patient enrollment will begin in June 2017 with 500 Paz Home Health patients, building to greater than 10,000 patients and greater than $6 Million/year in recurring annual revenue in 2018.

"We are very pleased to be working with Paz Home Health to deliver high quality care to patients in the home," said Dr. Lisa Crossley, CEO of Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. "Reliq's remote patient monitoring system quickly and easily collects sophisticated health data from patients in their own homes. Our secure, cloud-based care collaboration platform provides the clinical care team, patient and family members with real-time access to patient health information including trends over time. This helps the care team identify patients whose condition is becoming unstable and intervene early, before a serious complication develops. Patients and their loved ones are able to clearly see how compliance with prescribed medication and lifestyle changes affect the patient's health measures, improving patient engagement and patient- and family-reported satisfaction. Reliq's virtual care platform was designed to reduce readmissions and improve health outcomes. Our technology allows patients to receive high quality care from the comfort of their own homes, reducing the cost of care delivery and increasing patient and family satisfaction."

"Our mission at Paz Home Health is to provide peace of mind for patients and their loved ones," said Dayana Bermea, CEO. "We are excited to be working with Reliq Health to support our care providers in their day-to-day workflow, freeing up more time for patient care. Reliq Health's cloud-based portal will allow our clients' family members to access real-time information about their loved one's health status, care team and home visit schedule. Patients and their families can feel secure knowing that the Reliq Health system will continuously monitor the patient at home and summon emergency services if needed. At Paz Home Health we are always striving to provide our clients with best in class home healthcare."

Paz Home Health LLC is a home care agency headquartered in Pharr, Texas that provides care to over 10,000 patients across 16 counties in southern Texas. Paz Home Health delivers in-home care from Registered and Licensed Vocational Nurses, Physical and Occupational Therapists, Medical Social Workers and Dieticians. The company also offers telemonitoring services to connect patients with their care team from the comfort of their own homes. Paz Home Health's caring and qualified healthcare providers are committed to supporting patients and families who are coping with chronic conditions like Congestive Heart Failure (CHF), Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and Diabetes, recovering at home from surgery or injuries, and seniors who are aging in place.

