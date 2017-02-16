The Nykredit Group has finished its bond sales in connection with the refinancing of ARMs with interest rate adjustment as at 1 April 2017.



The interest rate level for 1Y bullet covered bonds which can trigger maturity extension at next years refinancing has been fixed.



ISIN Interest rate trigger ------------------------------------ DK000951196-6 4,61% ------------------------------------ DK000951102-4 4,69% ------------------------------------ DK000951226-1 4,99% ------------------------------------



Detailed information on interest rate triggers and the bond sales is available at nykredit.com/ir.



Attachment:

