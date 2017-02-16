Helsinki, Finland, 2017-02-16 13:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Norvestia Oyj Stock Exchange Release 16 February 2017 at 14:00



NORVESTIA'S ANNUAL REPORT 2016 PUBLISHED



Norvestia has today published its Annual Report 2016 in Finnish and English. The Annual Report can be downloaded as a PDF file on the company website at www.norvestia.fi/reports.



A printed copy of the Annual Report can be ordered on the company website at www.norvestia.fi/reports or by phone +358 9 6226 380.



Norvestia has also published a separate Corporate Governance Statement as a PDF file which can be downloaded on the company website at www.norvestia.fi/governance.



Helsinki, 16 February 2017



NORVESTIA OYJ



Jonna Vaarnanen Financial Director Tel. +358-9-6226 380



Attachments: Annual Report 2016 Corporate Governance Statement 2016



DISTRIBUTION Nasdaq Helsinki Main media www.norvestia.fi



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=615406