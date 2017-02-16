Global $16.2 Billion Needle Free Diabetes Management Market 2017 - Device Type, Management Type Forecast to 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Needle Free Diabetes Management Market Analysis & Trends - Device Type, Management Type - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Needle Free Diabetes Management Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 17.6% over the next decade to reach approximately $16.2 billion by 2025.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing diabetic patients, increasing healthcare awareness, and recent technological developments of needle free drug delivery.

Based on device type the market is categorized into artificial pancreas devices & systems, diagnostic devices, and treatment devices. Further, diagnostic devices divided into flash glucose monitoring (FGM) system, and continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system. Treatment devices divided into insulin patch & pump, insulin jet injector, insulin inhaler, and insulin pen.

By management type the market is classified into insulin patch & pumps, oral insulin, inhaled insulin, and other management types. Depending on the application the market is segmented by insulin delivery, and pain management.

This industry report analyzes the global markets for Needle Free Drug Delivery Devices across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Diabetic Patients

3.1.2 Increasing Healthcare Awareness

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments of Needle Free Drug Delivery

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Needle Free Diabetes Management Market, By Device Type

4.1 Artificial Pancreas Devices & Systems

4.1.1 Artificial Pancreas Devices & Systems Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.2 Diagnostic Devices

4.2.1 Diagnostic Devices Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.1 Flash Glucose Monitoring (FGM) System

4.2.1.1.1 Flash Glucose Monitoring (FGM) System Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.2.1.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System

4.2.1.2.1 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.3 Treatment Devices

4.3.1 Treatment Devices Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.3.1.1 Insulin Patch & Pump

4.3.1.1.1 Insulin Patch & Pump Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.3.1.2 Insulin Jet Injector

4.3.1.2.1 Insulin Jet Injector Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.3.1.3 Insulin Inhaler

4.3.1.3.1 Insulin Inhaler Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

4.3.1.4 Insulin Pen

4.3.1.4.1 Insulin Pen Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5 Needle Free Diabetes Management Market, By Management Type

5.1 Insulin Patch & Pumps

5.1.1 Insulin Patch & Pumps Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.2 Oral Insulin

5.2.1 Oral Insulin Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.3 Inhaled Insulin

5.3.1 Inhaled Insulin Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

5.4 Other Management Types

5.4.1 Other Management Types Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6 Needle Free Diabetes Management Market, By Application

6.1 Insulin Delivery

6.1.1 Insulin Delivery Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

6.2 Pain Management

6.2.1 Pain Management Market Forecast to 2025 (US$ MN)

7 Needle Free Diabetes Management Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities

9 Leading Companies

9.1 3M

9.2 Akra Dermojet

9.3 Antares Pharma Inc.

9.4 Bioject Medical Technologies, Inc.

9.5 Glide Pharmaceutical Technologies Ltd.

9.6 Injex Pharma AG

9.7 JDRF

9.8 Johnson & Johnson, Inc.

9.9 Medtronic, Inc.

9.10 Pancreum LLC

9.11 Pharmajet, Inc.

9.12 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

9.13 Zogenix, Inc.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3g3kjb/global_needle

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716