Global Hybrid Operating Suites Market Analysis and Trends 2016 - Device & Application Forecasts to 2025 - Research and Markets

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include recent development of trans-catheter treatment to perform hybrid approaches, 3D hybrid operating room will raise, the growth towards minimally invasive procedures and Hybrid Imaging Systems for diagnosis and staging of human disease.

Based on device the market is categorized into Intraoperative diagnostic devices, Operating Room Communication Systems, Operating Room Lights, Operating Tables, Surgical Booms, Surgical Imaging Displays, Surgical Microscope, Endoscopic Hd Surgical Camera System, Anesthesia machine and Surgical carts and storage systems. An intraoperative diagnostic device is further segmented into Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computer Tomography, Computer Assisted Robotic Surgery, C-Arm X-Ray, Infra Red Imaging Systems and 3D Ultrasound.

The Operating Room Communication Systems is further segmented into Audio Visual and Operating Room Integration System. The Operating Room Lights are again segmented into Dimmable Lights, Led Lighting and Halogens. Operating Tables segment is divided into Mobile Operating Tables and Stationary Operating Tables. The Surgical Imaging Displays segment is further divided into HD Surgical Display and UHD Surgical Display.

Depending on the application the market is segmented by Diagnostic Imaging and Therapeutic. The Diagnostic Imaging segment is further divided into Fluoroscopy, Digital Subtraction Angiography, Three-Dimensional (3d) C-Arm Computed Tomography and Rotational Angiography System. Therapeutic is sub divided into Cardiovascular, Neurosurgery, Thoracic Surgery, Biopsy, Orthopedic Surgeries, Laparoscopic Surgeries, Emergency Care and Other Surgeries.

This industry report analyzes the global markets for Hybrid Operating Suites across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Recent development of trans-catheter treatment to perform hybrid approaches

3.1.2 3D hybrid operating room will rise

3.1.3 The growth towards minimally invasive procedures

3.1.4 Hybrid Imaging Systems for diagnosis and staging of human disease

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Hybrid Operating Suites Market, By Device

4.1 Intraoperative diagnostic devices

4.2 Operating Room Communication Systems

4.3 Operating Room Lights

4.4 Operating Tables

4.5 Surgical Booms

4.6 Surgical Imaging Displays

4.7 Surgical Microscope

4.8 Endoscopic Hd Surgical Camera System

4.9 Anesthesia machine

4.10 Surgical carts and storage systems

5 Hybrid Operating Suites Market, By Application

5.1 Diagnostic Imaging

5.1.1.1 Fluoroscopy

5.1.1.2 Digital Subtraction Angiography

5.1.1.3 Three-Dimensional (3d) C-Arm Computed Tomography

5.1.1.4 Rotational Angiography System

5.2 Therapeutic

5.2.1.1 Cardiovascular

5.2.1.2 Neurosurgery

5.2.1.3 Thoracic Surgery

5.2.1.4 Biopsy

5.2.1.5 Orthopedic Surgeries

5.2.1.6 Laparoscopic Surgeries

5.2.1.7 Emergency Care

5.2.1.8 Other Surgeries

6 Hybrid Operating Suites Market, By End User

6.1 Hospitals

6.2 Clinics

6.3 Medical Research Institutes

7 Hybrid Operating Suites Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities

9 Leading Companies

9.1 Brainlab AG

9.2 Barco Nv

9.3 Cook Medical

9.4 Beacon Health System

9.5 KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG

9.6 Banyan Medical Systems

9.7 ImageStream Medical

9.8 GE Healthcare

9.9 Mediflex Surgical Products

9.10 Foreseeson Technology Inc

9.11 FSN Medical Technologies

9.12 Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG

9.13 Philips Healthcare

9.14 Olympus Corporation

9.15 Skytron LLC

9.16 Steris Corporation

9.17 Trumpf Gmbh + Co. Kg

9.18 Toshiba Medical Systems Corp

9.20 NEC Display Solutions of America

9.21 Draeger Medical Inc.

9.22 VTS Medical

9.23 Affymetrix, Inc.

9.24 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

