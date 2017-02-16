Air Quality Control Systems Market - Forecasts from 2016 to 2021 - By Type, End User Industry & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --





Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Air Quality Control Systems Market - Forecasts from 2016 to 2021" report to their offering.

Air quality control systems are employed in various industries to enable the manufacturing companies to comply with national pollution control standards mandated by respective governments and international institutes. In recent years, efforts to protect the environmental and slow down climate change have gained pace at the global level, thereby increasing demand for air quality control systems to enable manufacturers and governments to adhere to the stringent regulations for industrial emission.

Industrial growth, urbanization, and the resulting increase in housing and construction, cement manufacturing, iron and steel and such other applications are factors driving growth in the market. With the pressure being more in developing countries like India and China that are still witnessing gradual industrialization and emerging as significant market players, stricter environment regulation normal are expected to drive high growth in these markets. Asia Pacific is thus anticipated to be a major market in the years ahead. Air quality control systems market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.23% over the forecast period.



Scope of the Report:



By Technology



Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)

Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD)

Scrubber Control Systems

Fabric Filters

Nitrogen Oxide Control Systems

Mercury Control Systems

Electrostatic Precipitators

By End User Industry



Manufacturing

Construction

Chemical

Energy and Power

Others

Companies Mentioned



Alstom

Siemens

Calgon Carbon

Ducon Technologies

Thermax

Tri-Mer Corporation

Hamon Corporation

Mitsubishi

Babcock & Wilcox

Fujian Longking



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Air Quality Control Systems Market Forecast by Type (US$ billion)



6. Air Quality Control Systems Market Forecast By End-User Industry (US$ billion)



7. Air Quality Control Systems Market By Geography (US$ billion)



8. Competitive Intelligence



9. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s759f9/air_quality

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716