Global Halal Pharmaceuticals ( Capsules, Tablets & Syrups) Market Analysis & Trends 2016 - Product Type, Drug Classes, Source Material Forecast to 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 16, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Halal Pharmaceuticals Market Analysis & Trends - Product Type, Drug Classes, Source Material - Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing need for certified medicines is propelling regulatory convergence, increasing awareness on satisfying religious needs, recent technological developments of halal pharmaceuticals, and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on Product type the market is categorized into capsules, tablets, syrups, and other product types. As per Source material the market is segmented into synthetic and semi-synthetic sources, animals, recombinant DNA, and plant and plant derivatives. By Drug Class the market is segregated into endocrine drugs, allergies, respiratory drugs, pain medications, cardiovascular drugs, and other drug classes.

This industry report analyzes the global markets for Halal Pharmaceuticals across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Scope of the Report

Product Type



Capsules

Tablets

Syrups

Drug Classes



Endocrine Drugs

Respiratory Drugs

Pain Medications

Cardiovascular Drugs

Source Material

Animals

Recombinant DNA

Plant & derivatives



Companies Mentioned



Chemical Company of Malaysia Berhad

EMBIL Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Nutramedica Incorporated

Pharmaniaga Bhd

Simpor Pharma Sdn Bhd

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/37fp3b/global_halal

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716





