-- Fredrik Ekström takes responsibility for Nordic Fixed Income and Nasdaq Clearing -- Julia Haglind new President of Nasdaq Clearing -- Arminta Saladziene new Head of Securities Services and Chairman of Broker Services' Board of Directors



Stockholm, February 16, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced changes in the leadership within its Nordic and Baltic Fixed Income and Post-trade offerings.



Fredrik Ekström, currently VP and president of Nasdaq Clearing, will assume the responsibility for Nasdaq Nordic Fixed Income and Nasdaq Clearing. Fredrik has also been suggested for the position as new Chairman of the Board of Directors for Nasdaq Clearing (pending regulatory approval). His current position will be taken over by Julia Haglind, currently AVP and COO of Nasdaq Clearing.



"I am grateful and excited about the new responsibilities given to me. We will continue to work hard to offer the best market place and clearing solution for all our customers in the fixed income market," says Fredrik Ekström. "A big part of our success has been the tremendous team we have on the ground, and I am certain that I will be able to leverage my experience and knowledge from Nasdaq Clearing to further strengthen our Nordic Fixed Income business."



Arminta Saladziene, currently VP and Head of Nasdaq Baltics will assume responsibility of Nasdaq Securities Services. Arminta has also been suggested for the position as new Chairman of the Board of Directors for Nasdaq Broker Services (pending regulatory approval). In her new role, Arminta will oversee the regulated businesses that provide post-trade services to Nordic and Baltic clients and exchange services to Icelandic and Baltic clients. Indars Ašcuks takes over as Head of Nasdaq Baltic Market.



Johan Rudén, the current Head of Global Post Trade Services and Nordic Fixed Income, has resigned to pursue a new opportunity outside Nasdaq, starting May 1, 2017.



"Our European markets continue to play a significant role in Nasdaq's success and in the economies of this important and vibrant region of the world," says John Shay, SVP and Global Head of Fixed Income, Commodities and Clearing. "Both of our Fixed Income and Post-trade businesses have been essential parts of Nasdaq's offering and continue to present growth opportunities as our strategy evolves. With Fredrik and Arminta, this important part of Nasdaq will stay under strong leadership. I would also like to extend by deepest gratitude to Johan Rudén, who after 18 years of service to OMX and Nasdaq has chosen to pursue a new opportunity outside the company. I wish him the best of luck."



The announced changes will come into effect immediately.



