INVESCO INVESTMENT TRUSTS - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 16
|Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
|As at close of business on 15-February-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|74.49p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|74.97p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP25.42m
|Borrowing Level:
|13%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
|As at close of business on 15-February-2017
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|188.69p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|190.31p
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---