sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 16.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

16,00 Euro		+0,226
+1,43 %
WKN: A1C6JH ISIN: CA91911K1021 Ticker-Symbol: BVF 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
TSX-60
1-Jahres-Chart
VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,134
16,345
14:12
16,23
16,32
14:11
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL INC
VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL INC16,00+1,43 %