SUGAR LAND, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 02/16/17 -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- Targa Resources Corporation (NYSE:TRGP) (Houston, Texas) expects to spend at least $700 million on growth capital projects this year, up from $525 million in 2016, executives with the midstream operator said Wednesday. Industrial Info is tracking more than $1 billion in active Targa Resources projects.

