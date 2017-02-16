PERPETUAL INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 15-February-2017 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 403.19p INCLUDING current year revenue 408.32p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 398.83p INCLUDING current year revenue 403.96p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---