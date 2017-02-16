MAUI, HI -- (Marketwired) -- 02/16/17 -- Eco Science Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: ESSI), an eco-technology Company providing solutions to the multi-billion dollar health, wellness and alternative medicine industry, today announced that it has agreed to become a Presenting Partner Sponsor for Kaya Fest's inaugural event. Kaya Fest is being produced by Stephen Marley, Fruit of Life Productions LLC, and David F. Alfonso. Stephen Marley is an 8-time Grammy Award winner, singer, songwriter, musician, producer and son of legendary music icon, Bob Marley. Kaya Fest brings the Marley brothers together for the first time in more than 20 years. Members of the Marley Family performing are Ziggy, Stephen, Damian, Ky-Mani, including third generation Marleys Jo Mersa, Skip and Shacia Payne. Other musicians include Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, Sean Paul, and Inner Circle, to headline a multi-day education and music event whose goal is to inspire, educate and create positive public awareness of medical marijuana.

The Kaya Fest dates are Thursday, April 20th - Saturday, April 22nd. During Kaya Fest events interested parties can meet with Eco Science Solutions Team Members. The press reception will be held at the Hard Rock Cafe at Bayside shopping center, downtown Miami on Thursday, April 20th. "EDUCATION BEFORE RECREATION" is a free event open to the public offering educational workshops and panel discussions located at the History Miami Museum, 101 C West Flagler Street downtown Miami on Friday, April 21st, and the full day concert at Bayfront Park Amphitheater, 301 North Biscayne Blvd. downtown Miami on Saturday, April 22nd.

More information around Kaya Fest can be found at: www.Kayafestivals.com

As part of Eco Science Solutions' engagement with Kaya Fest, the Company will be presenting its products and services through promotional booths, press related functions, panel discussions, educational seminars and throughout the day of the live concert between performance sets.

"Our goal at Eco Science Solutions is to continue to bring awareness and education of the various alternative health and medical options and benefits to the mainstream market, for which cannabis-related products is one of our strategic categories," stated Jeff Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Eco Science Solutions, Inc. Mr. Taylor continued with, "Kaya Fest has similar goals for education and awareness that we do, and we believe that we have an incredible opportunity and platform to align our company's brand with what could very well be a defining event for years to come."

About Eco Science Solutions, Inc.

With headquarters in Maui, Hawaii, Eco Science Solutions, Inc. is a technology-focused Company targeting the multi-billion dollar health, wellness and alternative medicine industry.

From enterprise software, to consumer applications for daily use, the Company develops technical solutions that empower enthusiasts in their pursuit and enjoyment of building eco-friendly businesses and living healthy lifestyles.

Eco Science's core services span localized communications between consumers and business operators, social networking with like-minded enthusiasts, rich educational content, e-commerce, and rapid delivery of products, all catering to the health-and-wellness lifestyle.

About Kaya Fest

The purpose of Kaya Fest is to educate the people of the many uses of the cannabis plant as well as to inspire and encourage positive public awareness since medical marijuana has become legal in many states.

For more information, please visit www.Kayafestivals.com

For more information, please visit www.ecossi.com, email contact.us@ecossi.com, or call 800-379-0226.

Eco Science Solutions, Inc.

800-379-0226

contact.us@ecossi.com



